BOSTON -- A leading group of pediatricians has issued new guidelines when it comes to evaluating and treating children with obesity. More than 14 million American children and teens are obese which puts them at higher risk for both short-term and long-term health problems, such as heart disease and diabetes. The American Academy of Pediatrics has published its first comprehensive guidance in 15 years saying that obesity treatments are safe and effective and should not be delayed for children over age 2. Approaches may include nutritional support, physical activity, behavioral therapy, and weight loss medications.They also say teens with severe obesity should be evaluated for weight reduction surgery. The AAP plans to release additional recommendations for the prevention of obesity in children.
New guidelines for treating childhood obesity include surgery and weight loss drugs for the 1st time
The American Academy of Pediatrics has released new guidelines for treating childhood obesity that emphasize early intervention and intensive treatments, The Associated Press reports. The latest update, the group's first in 15 years, recommends weight-loss medications and surgical procedures for children as young as 12 and 13. Per the new guidelines published Monday, doctors should offer FDA-approved weight loss medications to adolescents 12 and older, in addition to recommended lifestyle changes, behavioral counseling, intensive diet, and exercise. Such medications include "orlistat, which blocks fat absorption; semaglutide, which decreases hunger; and metformin, a diabetes drug," per The Wall Street Journal. The AAP...
New guidance on treating childhood obesity calls for aggressive, proactive treatment
WASHINGTON (TND) — Obesity is a growing problem in America affecting about 42% of adults and 20% of minors, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, for the first time in more than a decade, there are new guidelines for treating children with obesity. The American...
