ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2 suspects in Route 51 police chase charged in connection with weekend homicide in Carrick

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujZMR_0k9jTpl000

PITTSBURGH — Two suspects in the police chase that ended in a car crash at a gas station on Route 51 were charged in connection with a weekend homicide in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 3 in custody, 1 suspect injured after chase, crash on Rt. 51; incident connected to weekend homicide

According to Pittsburgh police, 20-year-old Maurice Nelson and 17-year-old Amier Windsor were wanted for criminal homicide in the shooting death of 21-year-old Jacob Dienert on Jan. 8.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood identified

Police said Nelson and Windsor were also involved in the police chase down Route 51 that ended when the suspects crashed at the BP gas station near Woodruff Street. They were apprehended in a nearby creek and a third unnamed suspect was taken into custody inside in BP, according to court documents.

According to the criminal complaint, the car driven by the four suspects involved in the chase and homicide was reported stolen out of Glassport.

Court documents said police were able to identify the car as being involved in the homicide using video footage from the area and observing bloody tire marks at the scene and on the tire of the car involved in the chase.

Because of the car being at the scene of the shooting long enough for the tire to be bloody and because the victim didn’t have common possessions on him like a cell phone or wallet, police said it was determined the victim was also robbed after the homicide.

Windsor told police in an interview that all four were in agreement about robbing Dienert, whom they were meeting up with to buy marijuana.

Windsor, who was a registered missing juvenile out of the city of Pittsburgh, told detectives that an unidentified juvenile suspect provided the driver with a gun, stating they were going to rob the victim.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Windsor told police that the driver went through his phone to find someone to sell them marijuana.

The driver allegedly exited the car to meet with the victim. After, Windsor told police he heard one shot and the driver got back into the car, tossing the gun to Nelson in the backseat. Nelson then fired two more shots before telling the unidentified juvenile to rob Dienert.

One of the possessions the juvenile took was Dienert’s cell phone and the marijuana. Windsor said Nelson and the juvenile argued about the victim’s cell phone before the juvenile tossed it out of the rear passenger window onto Copperfield Avenue.

Nelson told police a similar sequence of events as Windsor, however, Nelson said Windsor was the one who picked the victim to rob, not the driver.

Nelson also told police that the driver fired a second shot at the victim from inside the car. He said the driver might have exited the car to fire more shots, but he was “out of it at that point.”

In between police interviews, officers learned that Dienert’s family were able to ping his cell phone and found it on Copperfield Avenue. They accessed the data on the phone and found that four minutes before shots were fired, Dienert had communications with a phone number later linked to Windsor.

Nelson and Windsor are each charged with criminal homicide, robbery and criminal conspiracy.

The driver was injured in the pursuit and hasn’t been formally charged. The unidentified juvenile also hasn’t been charged, but both could be, according to police.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0L4w_0k9jTpl000

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

19-year-old shot, killed in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting in Monroeville late Saturday night. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Bellwood Avenue at around 11:28 p.m. Emergency units found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken...
MONROEVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Man killed in Monroeville shooting

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in Monroeville late Saturday, according to Allegheny County Police. First responders found the man with a gunshot wound to the torso on Bellwood Avenue after a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital where police said he died. His identity has not been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.
MONROEVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found shot several times in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was shot several times in McKees Rocks late Friday night. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Helen Street at around 11:34 p.m. Emergency crews found a man with several gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
wtae.com

County police: 19-year-old man fatally shot in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Allegheny County Police said they're investigating after a man was shot in Monroeville late Saturday night. Police said they responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Bellwood Avenue. There, they found a 19-year-old man shot in the chest. Crews took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
MONROEVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Man killed in South Shore hit-and-run, police looking for car

Pittsburgh Police are looking for a car they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian early Saturday on the city’s South Shore. A man was found lying on West Carson Street just before 3 a.m. He died at a hospital, police said. His identity has not been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiners Office.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report

Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Fatal hit-and-run incidents reported overnight in Ross and Pittsburgh

A Mars woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Ross late Friday, according to township police. Elizabeth Griser, 32, was struck by a vehicle around 11 p.m. on Babcock Boulevard near a Sheetz gas station and convenience store, not far from the intersection with McKnight Road. She died at a hospital, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police looking for driver involved in South Side fatal hit-and-run

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for the driver they said hit and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning on West Carson Street. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the city's South Side. First responders found an adult man down in the road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 dead after shooting in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A busy street in Aliquippa was swarmed by state police overnight as they continued to investigate an early morning shooting. Law enforcement officers were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of Mill Street around 5:15 a.m., where a caller told 911 someone had been shot. One man with visible injuries was brought out in handcuffs and was taken away in an ambulance.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Tribune-Review

Bolivar man charged in attempted Ligonier Township kidnapping

A nearly weeklong search ended Friday when a Bolivar man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger at gunpoint in Ligonier Township. Frank Springer, 56, was taken into custody by Westmoreland County detectives and Ligonier Valley police and charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
BOLIVAR, PA
erienewsnow.com

Child dies in Pittsburgh area house fire

A two-year-old child was killed and several others injured in a house fire in Pennsylvania on Friday. Shaler Township Police responded to reports of a house fire around 10 p.m., they tweeted early Saturday morning. Five people were inside the home at the time, four of whom were able to escape.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
115K+
Followers
143K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy