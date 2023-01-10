‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Live-Action Series Ordered at Paramount+ From Rawson Marshall Thurber, eOne, Paramount Pictures

Read full article on original website
Related
Quantum Leap: Raymond Lee Says All Season 1 Questions 'Will Be Answered'
Quantum Leap fans won’t be left in the dark for much longer. Raymond Lee, who plays Ben, assures that answers to the many questions raised in Season 1 – including exactly what threat to Addison’s life compelled him to make the unauthorized leap – are coming. “There are a lot of questions that we pose, and they will all be answered by the end of Season 1,” he told TVLine during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. “We’re not going to leave anyone hanging. There will be answers, for sure.” Monday’s episode added a new layer to the overarching mystery of Ben’s leap...
Critics Choice Awards TV Winners List
The Critics Choice Awards are once again being handed out Sunday night during a three-hour ceremony hosted by Chelsea Handler. The three-hour show airs live from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles starting at 7/6c on The CW. Leading the TV pack is ABC’s breakout hit Abbott Elementary with six total nominations. In addition to a nod for Best Comedy Series, the mockumentary sitcom notched nominations for five of its cast members: Quinta Brunson (Actress in a Comedy), Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams (Supporting Actor in a Comedy), and Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Supporting Actress in...
The Best and Brightest Fashions from the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet
The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by comedienne Chelsea Handler, airs live tonight from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., celebrating the best in film and television in 2022. Along with a parade of film and TV stars comes some of the most stylish red-carpet ...
SFGate
Cyber Group Leverages Its Global Network to Develop New Projects ‘Alex Player,’ ‘Digital Girl’
Cyber Group Studios, one of France’s leading animation producers and distributors, is developing the series “Alex Player” and “Digital Girl” with its new partners in the U.K., Italy and Singapore. Recent hits from the company, run by chairman and CEO Pierre Sissmann and COO Dominique...
Niecy Nash Is Our Style Goals In A Custom Jason Wu Gown
Niecy Nash took to Instagram to show off her stylish, custom Jason Wu gown that was everything!
SFGate
‘The Price We Pay’ Review: Emile Hirsch and Stephen Dorff Get a Grisly Surprise at an Isolated Ranch
Genre fans will get their money’s worth from “The Price We Pay,” a violent and grisly crime-horror-action outing with no pretensions of being anything else. What this tale of crooks holed up at a lonely farm with a hideous secret lacks in originality it makes up for with energetic direction by Ryuhei Kitamura (“Midnight Meat Train”), excellent practical gore effects and strong performances by a quality cast including Emile Hirsch, Stephen Dorff and Gigi Zumbado. The kind of no-nonsense exploitation film that once had ’em hootin’ at the grindhouse, VOD-available “Price” will be released on limited screens by Lionsgate on Jan. 13.
Comments / 0