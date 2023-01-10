‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Live-Action Series Ordered at Paramount+ From Rawson Marshall Thurber, eOne, Paramount Pictures

Quantum Leap fans won’t be left in the dark for much longer. Raymond Lee, who plays Ben, assures that answers to the many questions raised in Season 1 – including exactly what threat to Addison’s life compelled him to make the unauthorized leap – are coming. “There are a lot of questions that we pose, and they will all be answered by the end of Season 1,” he told TVLine during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. “We’re not going to leave anyone hanging. There will be answers, for sure.” Monday’s episode added a new layer to the overarching mystery of Ben’s leap...

28 MINUTES AGO