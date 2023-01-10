ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Matthews, KY

WLKY.com

Good Belly to open first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Laurel Deppen) — A Louisville food truck plans to open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant this spring,according to Louisville Business First. Good Belly, a found truck established in 2021, will serve New York Jewish deli-style food — something the Louisville area was missing, Jess Bookin, one of the owners, said in an interview.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Gordon Ramsay Steak now open in southern Indiana, taking reservations

The long-awaited addition to the Kentuckiana dining scene by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now open. Gordon Ramsay Steak was a little behind schedule in opening, slated to be serving up the famous chef's creations by the end of 2022, but it finally had its first dinner service last weekend, according to the restaurant.
ELIZABETH, IN
WLKY.com

Buff City Soap closes NuLu location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The Eagle to open 2nd Louisville location at Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Eagle, a Cincinnati-based chicken chain, is planning a second Louisville location in Oxmoor Center,Louisville Business First reports. The group filed plans to the city to open a restaurant in the mall. Joe Lanni, co-founder of Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which owns The Eagle, said the restaurant is taking up about 4,200 square feet on the exterior of the mall near Topgolf.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

City leaders prepare to reopen community center in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After about five years of closure, the Baxter Community Center in the Russell neighborhood is set to undergo renovations for reopening. City leaders say the project will provide more opportunities for the entire community. Metro Councilmember Jecorey Arthur says this project could save lives. "If you...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

New truck parts distribution center comes to Louisville, brings 80 new jobs to area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new truck parts distribution center in southwest Jefferson county, and it's bringing about 80 new jobs to the area. It belongs to Paccar Parts, a Seattle-based company that's been selling truck parts to truck dealers and customers all over the world since the 1960s. Its new 260,000 square-foot building is located about five miles north of West Point.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

All lanes blocked on I-264 West after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-264 West after a crash happened Sunday afternoon. TRIMARC reported the crash at 12:17 p.m. at mile marker 11.5 just past I-65. At least two cars were involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.
LOUISVILLE, KY

