WLKY.com
Louisville's first LaRosa's sets opening date with chance to get free pizza for a year
LaRosa's has announced the opening date for their first location in Louisville. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is having a special preview on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. where people will be able to get a free slice of pizza. There will also be some giveaways and a...
WLKY.com
Good Belly to open first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Laurel Deppen) — A Louisville food truck plans to open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant this spring,according to Louisville Business First. Good Belly, a found truck established in 2021, will serve New York Jewish deli-style food — something the Louisville area was missing, Jess Bookin, one of the owners, said in an interview.
LaRosa's Pizzeria opening in Louisville, giving first 50 customers free pizza for a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pizza lovers get ready -- there's a new contender in town. Known for their sweet sauce and thin crust, Cincinnati-based LaRosa's Pizzeria is coming to the Springhurst Towne Center. Officials say their construction is almost complete. The pizza chain is having a special preview on Saturday,...
WLKY.com
Gordon Ramsay Steak now open in southern Indiana, taking reservations
The long-awaited addition to the Kentuckiana dining scene by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now open. Gordon Ramsay Steak was a little behind schedule in opening, slated to be serving up the famous chef's creations by the end of 2022, but it finally had its first dinner service last weekend, according to the restaurant.
WLKY.com
Buff City Soap closes NuLu location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this week
A highly-anticipated food chain will be celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Kentucky this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, I Love Juice Bar will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Kentucky cafe location in Prospect, according to local sources.
WLKY.com
Louisville businesses, organizations grateful to be on NYT list of places to visit in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville has landed on the New York Times' 52 best places for travelers to visit in 2023. While it is the second time Louisville has made the list, chief marketing director for Louisville Tourism Stacey Yates says it still is significant. "We made...
WLKY.com
The Eagle to open 2nd Louisville location at Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Eagle, a Cincinnati-based chicken chain, is planning a second Louisville location in Oxmoor Center,Louisville Business First reports. The group filed plans to the city to open a restaurant in the mall. Joe Lanni, co-founder of Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which owns The Eagle, said the restaurant is taking up about 4,200 square feet on the exterior of the mall near Topgolf.
WLKY.com
City leaders prepare to reopen community center in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After about five years of closure, the Baxter Community Center in the Russell neighborhood is set to undergo renovations for reopening. City leaders say the project will provide more opportunities for the entire community. Metro Councilmember Jecorey Arthur says this project could save lives. "If you...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana business owner becomes victim of check washing, nearly losing thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small business owner in southern Indiana said thieves almost caused him to lose thousands of dollars after they were able to gain access to his checking account. Last week, New Albany chiropractor Dr. Thomas Briscoe put his rent check in the mailbox. But the...
Wave 3
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
WLKY.com
Winning ticket in Louisville worth $1 million after Mega Millions drawing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone in Louisville is $1 million richer after Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the Kentucky Lottery. Friday the 13th proved to actually be lucky for a Louisvillian as their ticket hit all five numbers while missing the Mega Ball. That equals a $1 million...
wdrb.com
Man crossing the street early Sunday morning killed in hit and run crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a man died after a car hit him in an early morning crash Sunday. Around 3 a.m. LMPD said the man was at the intersection of 3rd Street and Jefferson Street, crossing Jefferson Street in the crosswalk, when he was hit. The...
WLKY.com
Teenager, man injured in 2 separate late night shootings in Shawnee, Portland neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police are investigating two late Saturday night shootings that left two people injured, including a teenager. The first happened just before 11 p.m. last night. That’s when police were called out to the 3800 block of River Park Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood on reports of a shooting.
WLKY.com
The number of $1M earners is surging. Here's how many Kentucky and Indiana added
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Ty West) — Louisville Business First reports that the number of millionaires in both Kentucky and Indiana has risen in the last five years,according to data from the Internal Revenue service. The data breaks down the number of filers based on adjusted gross income. In Kentucky, the...
WLKY.com
New truck parts distribution center comes to Louisville, brings 80 new jobs to area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new truck parts distribution center in southwest Jefferson county, and it's bringing about 80 new jobs to the area. It belongs to Paccar Parts, a Seattle-based company that's been selling truck parts to truck dealers and customers all over the world since the 1960s. Its new 260,000 square-foot building is located about five miles north of West Point.
Wave 3
All lanes blocked on I-264 West after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-264 West after a crash happened Sunday afternoon. TRIMARC reported the crash at 12:17 p.m. at mile marker 11.5 just past I-65. At least two cars were involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.
WLKY.com
Man struck, killed by car while crossing downtown Louisville street in hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after an early morning hit-and-run in downtown Louisville. Police say a man was crossing Jefferson Street near Third Street around 3 a.m. when someone came speeding down Jefferson. That driver hit the man with their car before driving away. He was taken...
WLKY.com
How to celebrate life, legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. across Louisville, southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many across the nation are celebrating the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 17. Here are some of the events for those wishing to know what is being done to honor him happening around the Louisville area, some in which the public can participate:
