Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas
Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
Georgia Football Player, Staff Member Killed In Car Accident
The redshirt sophomore offensive lineman was 20 years old.
Ohio State football: Recruiting news heating up for OSU
The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day are hitting the recruiting trail hard. The Buckeyes have sent out a slew of offers lately. The Ohio State football team coaches are off to a busy start this offseason as the Buckeyes have offered a bunch of recruits as of late. The latest one, and maybe the most important, came from defensive line coach Larry Johnson who offered five-star prized recruit Elijah Rushing.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
LSU Defeats Auburn 84-54 on Historic Day in Baton Rouge
Tigers get the job done on Seimone Augustus Day, Angel Reese records another double-double.
NFL World Reacts to Dolphins’ Fourth-Quarter Mistakes vs. Bills
Miami blew a golden opportunity to keep a potential go-ahead drive alive on fourth-and-one.
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Drawing 'Significant' Trade Interest
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl could be on the move ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline as he continues to draw heavy interest around the league.
Fudd injured in UConn win, but 'it didn't sound serious at all'
UConn leading scorer Azzi Fudd was injured in the No. 4 Huskies' 65-50 victory over Georgetown on Sunday in Hartford, Connecticut, but coach Geno Auriemma said after the win that the injury "didn't sound serious at all."
Jaguars comeback costs bettor $1.4 million on dumbest Chargers bet ever
A bettor lost $1.4 million by picking the Los Angeles Chargers to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. Imagine losing $1.4 million because the Jacksonville Jaguars won a football game…. Yes, this actually happened. A human being with money to burn wagered $1.4 million on the Los Angeles Chargers to beat London’s...
Latest team in Sean Payton sweepstakes will drive up price for Saints
The New Orleans Saints have granted permission for the Carolina Panthers to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position. If Sean Payton returns to coach in 2023, it’s going to mean a massive haul of draft picks for the New Orleans Saints. If Payton coaches the Carolina...
FanSided
304K+
Followers
598K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0