FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal InvestigationSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to applyAsh JurbergDallas, TX
High School Football Coach Placed on Leave After Intense Workout Hospitalizes Student-AthletesSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its FutureJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
English-Korean street signs first step in making Dallas' 'Koreatown' official
DALLAS — The area near Royal Lane and Harry Hines has been considered Dallas' Koreatown for years — home to the largest Korean American community in Texas. The mix of restaurants and businesses represents an immigrant community estimated at some 100,000 strong. But, the city never made "Koreatown" official.
dmagazine.com
A Handroll Handoff Takes Place on Walnut Hill Lane
A handroll shuffle occurred this December at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Walnut Hill Lane. Where Sushi de Handroll once served temaki to Dallasites, a newcomer—Komé—has taken its place with a similar menu. If you visited Sushi de Handroll, you’ll recognize a lot about Komé....
kwbu.org
A Dallas nonprofit offers car repairs that would otherwise drive owners into debt
Car repairs are never convenient, and for many people they can also create a major financial predicament. In Dallas, reporter Christopher Connelly from member station KERA has the story of a small charity that fixes the vehicles that could otherwise drive their owners into debt. CHRISTOPHER CONNELLY, BYLINE: About a...
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M
A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
papercitymag.com
Where to Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Dallas-Fort Worth
For Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023, there’s already a lot lined up in North Texas to celebrate the most iconic leader of the Civil Rights Movement. From parades to concerts, there are many ways to honor the day. Here are a few top MLK Jr. Day events across Dallas-Fort Worth this week.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Fort Worth
Eagle Mountain Lake is a hidden gem in the state of Texas. Not only is it the most beautiful and deepest lake in Fort Worth, but it’s also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With over 8,600 acres, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to fish, water-ski, wakeboard, and boat on this recreational lake. And if you love nature, you’ll be happy to know that this lake is home to a wide variety of wildlife species. This makes it a vital part of the local ecosystem.
dmagazine.com
The Cuellar Family’s Latest Restaurant is an Ode To Their Legacy
Take a San Antonio native to a Dallas Tex-Mex restaurant if you ever want to have a contentious dinner debate. You will hear all their pet theories: the ways our city’s Tex-Mex is not the same, how strange it is that a cuisine can be so much better only a few hours down the road. Have enough of these meals, and your social life will become a catalog of other people’s disappointments: bland or dry rice, timid salsas, mushy and mysterious enchilada fillings, guacamole overcrowded with ingredients, pico de gallo wilting on scalding-hot plates.
North Texas elementary school students honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas elementary school students honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Friday by delivering original, inspirational speeches. The 31st annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competition, sponsored by law firm Foley & Lardner, took place at W.H. Adamson High School in Dallas. The eight finalists, all fourth and fifth grade DISD students, answered this question: What would Dr. King say to us today about hope for tomorrow? They delivered three to five minute speeches in front of their peers, their teachers, and a panel of judges. "Hope is that driving force to compel us all to great things," said Mohamad Mohamed in his...
dallasexaminer.com
Statewide HBCU Battle of the Bands Competition comes to Globe Life Park for MLK weekend
Philanthropist Roland Parrish is hosting an HBCU Battle of the Bands competition as part of the MLK weekend Activities. Band members in the Dallas area will have an opportunity to showcase their skills and receive scholarships this weekend during the second statewide Battle of the Band competition. The Band Audition...
K12@Dallas
Dallas ISD principals awarded Master Principals Designation
More than 20 Dallas ISD principals have been awarded Master Principal designation for the 2022-2023 school year. These designations are awarded annually to the top 10% of Dallas ISD principals in three categories: neighborhood elementary schools, neighborhood secondary schools, and choice schools. The awards are part of the Theory of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House
Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff. The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene. It is not yet clear whether anyone...
Remembering Amber Hagerman, 27 years later
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Twenty-seven years ago, Amber Hagerman jumped on her pink bicycle for what would turn out to be the last time. The nine-year-old was kidnapped, and four days later her body found four miles away near the Forest Hill Apartments in North Arlington on Jan. 13, 1996. Police said a man in a black pickup abducted her from the parking lot of an abandoned grocery store. That store was located at 1600 E. Abram Street. Witnesses later reported the suspect was white or Hispanic.Witness to her abduction, retiree Jim Kevil remembered the day she was taken. "I saw [Amber] riding...
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (1/12/23)
Original Juneteenth Museum Destroyed by Fire. The residential building that most recently served as the original Juneteenth museum started by Opal Lee burned down overnight Tuesday, the Fort Worth Fire Department said Wednesday. Officials said that all the artifacts had been removed from the building in anticipation of the new Juneteenth museum.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: January 13-15
January 13, 7:30 p.m. | Will Rogers Auditorium, Fort Worth. Nineties country crooners John Michael Montgomery and Deana Carter will play as part of the 23-day Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Montgomery is known for buckle polishers like “I Love the Way You Love Me;” Carter for the ode to young love and Boone’s Farm (possibly), “Strawberry Wine.” Get tickets here.
MaxPreps
Reginald Samples of Duncanville named 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Coach of the Year
Not many high school football teams in the country have had to overcome heartbreaking state championship losses like Duncanville (Texas) over the last five years. In 2018, the Panthers were one play away from winning their first state title since 1998 but North Shore (Houston) connected on a 45-yard Hail Mary with no time on the clock to pull out a 41-36 win.
4 Injured In Texas Elementary School Explosion
An electrical explosion caused several injuries.
tourcounsel.com
Highland Park Village | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
If you want to visit luxury stores, Highland Park Village will be the best mall in Dallas that you can visit. This mall is not as big as others on the list, but it is full of exclusive brands. Of course, if you want to go shopping you have to arrive with your wallet loaded and your cards ready, since it is the most expensive in the entire city. And it is that only the best brands in the world of luxury fashion are present here. This includes multiple famous firms such as Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino, Chanel or Celine.
Fire destroys original Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth
Fort Worth fire investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire that destroyed the building that housed the first Juneteenth Museum for nearly 20 years.
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
