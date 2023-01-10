Read full article on original website
1-16-23 fatal crash on 151 bypass in fdl
Investigators say speed and alcohol are factors in a fatal crash on the Highway 151 Bypass near Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6pm Saturday a pickup truck traveling at highway speed plowed into the back of a car, and SUV that were stopped for a traffic signal on southbound 151 near I-41. The car driver, a 58 year old Waukesha man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 62 year old Waukesha woman, was transported to the hospital where she was in stable condition. The occupants of the SUV were not injured. The pickup truck driver, a 56 year old Oshkosh man, was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Investigation Into Commercial Building Fire Continues
TOWN OF LAWRENCE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A fire destroyed a building and sent smoke billowing across a busy interstate highway at rush hour Thursday morning. Authorities say the fire was at Macht Village Programs, 3310 Mid Valley Dr., in the town of Lawrence. Assistant Chief Luke Pasterski of the...
Man Injured in Two Rivers House Fire
TWO RIVERS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man suffered minor injuries after an early morning house fire in Two Rivers. Crews were called to the home at 1116 34th Street just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming out of the first floor of the home. The...
Local fire departments respond to house fire in the City of Wautoma
On Jan. 6 the Wautoma Area Fire Department and City of Wautoma Police responded to a structure fire at 518 S Waupaca Street in Wautoma. The caller reported one individual trapped on the second floor. The initial responding units arrived and learned the individual was able to evacuate before their arrival. The fire was contained to the second floor. The cause of the fire may have been an electrical issue and is still under investigation. Assistance was provided by Wild Rose and Redgranite Fire Departments, Waushara County EMS, WI Highway Patrol and the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department.
Expected Warm Weather Could Impact Lake Winnebago Ice Conditions
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WTAQ-WLUK) — Taking to the lakes and doing a little ice fishing is part of how we live in Northeast Wisconsin, and on Lake Winnebago, many anglers are doing just that. At nearly 132,000 acres, the lake stretches for miles in each direction. The owner of Fish...
Green Bay Police Identify Stabbing Suspect; Request for Public’s Assistance
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for their assistance in the search for 21-year-old Angel Guerrero of Green Bay. He is the suspect in a reported stabbing that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a 17-year-old Green Bay male following an alleged argument.
Walmart evacuated in Shawano after a disturbance call for weapons
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walmart in the City of Shawano was evacuated on Monday after officers responded to a disturbance that included weapons. According to a release, on January 9, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., Shawano Police Officers responded to Walmart on East Green Bay Street for a disturbance complaint.
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillwell used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman were arrested last week in a drug bust at a hotel in Forest County. The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Thomas Owens of Fond du Lac and 21-year-old Amanda West of Oshkosh. On Jan. 2, at...
New Coast Guard Ice Breaker Approved
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin made a visit to Green Bay Thursday to help celebrate a new Great Lakes ice breaker. She was joined by Green Bay port officials and area business leaders who say it will help transport goods. “Coast Guard cutters are critical...
UPDATE: 6 Pomeranians taken from home in Green Lake County found, sheriff’s office says
DALTON, Wis. — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said six dogs taken from the front yard of a home near Dalton over the weekend have been found. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the Pomeranians — four puppies and two adults — were taken sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. The post described a suspect...
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
Green Bay man charged with homicide in deadly December shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Green Bay was charged with homicide for a shooting on Smith Street back in December. According to the Green Bay Police Department, 23-year-old Jesse Dahl was charged with homicide after a December shooting that killed a 42-year-old in Green Bay. Dahl reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries from the December 20 shooting.
2 arrested, runaway girl found in Fond du Lac chase
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Two people are arrested following a chase in Fond du Lac. Police say they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle from Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Monday, but the vehicle sped off. The vehicle...
Police Interview Reveals Waupaca County ’92 Double Homicide Suspect’s Confession
WAUPACA COUNTY (WTAQ-WLUK) – A police interview with Tony Haase about a 1992 double murder was played in court Friday, as he was ordered Friday to stand trial in the case. Haase was charged in August with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years before. Haase’s father was killed in a snowmobile crash in 1977, and one of those drivers was Togstad’s father.
Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
Sip and Snack Your Way Through Downtown Green Bay this Weekend
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – You can sip and snack your way through Green Bay this weekend. Downtown, Broadway, and Olde Main Street cafés are taking part in a Café Crawl. The Café Crawl is Saturday, Jan. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. It’s an event...
One Woman Confirms This Old House in Wisconsin Is Truly the Spot of Childhood Terror
I tend to fall down rabbit holes about haunted places in Wisconsin quite often, and whenever I do, there is usually some kind of mention of a "Haunted Hill House" in Leopolis, Wisconsin. While I may be familiar with its name, I never knew much about its history until I...
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stealing a Car
Bail was set at $1,000 cash for a 20-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of stealing a car from the parking lot of a Manitowoc bar. Margaret Metzger-Meek is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent, Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Felony Bail Jumping, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
