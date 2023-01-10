Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Bills' Josh Allen breaks NFL legend's record in multiple touchdown performance vs Dolphins
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, and the quarterback broke a mark originally held by former Dolphins star Dan Marino.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills
The Miami Dolphins should be lauded for coming so close against the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, but that won’t stop their fans from complaining about one major issue the team kept having. The Dolphins kept taking so long to get their play calls in that it became... The post Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Panthers to Interview Former Saints Coach Sean Payton, per Reports
Carolina is the fourth team to receive permission. The Panthers have been granted permission to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. They are the fourth team to get the chance to speak with Payton, joining the Broncos, Cardinals and Texans, but no team can officially interview him until Tuesday.
49ers’ Samuel Discusses Play Where Abram Twists His Leg
The San Francisco wide receiver weighed in on the controversial tackle after the franchise’s win. 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel contributed a big part in San Francisco’s 41–23 wild card win against the Seahawks on Saturday. But in helping San Francisco secure the big win, the...
Azeez Ojulari Exits Giants' Wild Card Game with a Quad Injury
Ojulari has had an injury-filled second season.
NFL Wild-Card Lock, Upset and Prop Advice
Our experts provide their favorite locks, upset and player props to bet on for wild-card weekend. Heading into wild-card weekend, a major storyline surrounds the strong potential of blowouts due to the absence of Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson. The quarterbacks’ absence has resulted in massive shifts in their respective...
Jerry Jones Explains How Dan Snyder Relationship Has Changed
The Commanders owner hired Bank of America in November to aid a potential franchise sale. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has never been one to mince words. This season, however, he's faced a unique challenge in the slow-motion fall of his longtime friend, Commanders owner Dan Snyder. A report from the U.S. House Oversight Committee found that Snyder "permitted and participated" in his team's toxic culture while working to obstruct a congressional inquiry into the franchise.
Correa Shares What Giants Said About Ankle When Contract Fell Through
The shortstop revealed a connection between the San Francisco and New York deals falling apart. Carlos Correa’s free agency roller coaster is likely the most chaotic one that MLB fans can think of in recent memory, and at the center of it was his physical. The shortstop initially reached...
What to Wager on for Wild-Card Weekend
The 2023 NFL playoffs begin Saturday, and the new overtime rules that were spurred by last year's divisional round shootout between the Bills and Chiefs are now in effect. “Play will continue regardless of how many overtime periods are needed for a winner to be determined.” Thank you, Josh Allen. ...
