2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Bill O' Brien reportedly 'not gung-ho' on returning to New England
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has been floated around as a potential candidate for the New England Patriots offensive coordinator position. However, reports indicate O’ Brien may not want to take on the job. O’Brien has familiarity with New England, having served most recently as the team’s offensive...
Tom Brady Asked About Reports Linking Him to Dolphins, Raiders
The Tampa Bay quarterback brushed the questions off regarding reports surrounding his playing future. View the original article to see embedded media. As Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady approaches free agency this offseason for just the second time in his Hall of Fame career, the rumor mill is once again firing on all cylinders regarding the playing future of the Tampa Bay quarterback.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bills' Josh Allen breaks NFL legend's record in multiple touchdown performance vs Dolphins
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, and the quarterback broke a mark originally held by former Dolphins star Dan Marino.
NFL World Reacts to Dolphins’ Fourth-Quarter Mistakes vs. Bills
Miami blew a golden opportunity to keep a potential go-ahead drive alive on fourth-and-one.
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Playoff Showdown With Ravens
Cincinnati is hoping to beat Baltimore for a second-straight week
Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills
The Miami Dolphins should be lauded for coming so close against the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, but that won’t stop their fans from complaining about one major issue the team kept having. The Dolphins kept taking so long to get their play calls in that it became... The post Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Azeez Ojulari Exits Giants' Wild Card Game with a Quad Injury
Ojulari has had an injury-filled second season.
Lamar Jackson Ruled Out for Playoff Game vs. Bengals
The quarterback said earlier this week that his knee was still unstable. Lamar Jackson will not return from his knee injury on Sunday and will miss his team’s wild-card matchup against the Bengals, the Ravens announced Friday. Baltimore, who has been without Jackson since Week 13, will be without...
