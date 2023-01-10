Read full article on original website
Red and Black
PHOTOS: National Championship parade celebrates victory in Athens
On Saturday morning, Jan. 14, 2023, the University of Georgia football team celebrated its back-to-back National Championship win in a parade through Athens, Georgia. The parade route traveled down Lumpkin Street and ended in Sanford Stadium. Here are some scenes from the event.
Red and Black
UGA to host parade, ceremony celebrating Bulldog national championship win
The University of Georgia will be hosting a parade and celebration ceremony honoring the Georgia Bulldogs second consecutive National Championship win and the team’s success in the 2022 season this Saturday. The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. and move down Lumpkin Street towards Sanford Stadium. A Dawg Walk...
Red and Black
Georgia track and field has record-breaking weekend in Clemson
Georgia track and field traveled to Clemson, South Carolina for its first indoor meet of the season. The team had several record-breaking performances over the course of the two-day meet. On day one, freshman Kaila Jackson came away with second in the women’s 60-meter dash. In just her debut college...
Red and Black
Georgia football celebrates championship with parade, ceremony
On Saturday, Jan. 14, Georgia football continued to celebrate its 65-7 win over TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship with a parade down Lumpkin Street and a ceremony inside Sanford Stadium. That’s not to say that Athens waited until Saturday to celebrate the school’s third officially recognized...
Red and Black
Sunday reads: This past week in Georgia sports
1 - The football team took down TCU 65-7 in the 2023 national championship, securing the third national title in program history. Stetson Bennett threw for over 300 yards in the game, racking up six total touchdowns in his final performance as a Bulldog. Bennett was Georgia’s first Heisman finalist since 1992, and in the national championship, he put in one of his best performances yet.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett serves fans at Raising Cane's
Following the University of Georgia's National Championship victory, quarterback Stetson Bennett put back on a headset Thursday afternoon. This time, it was to work a shift at Raising Cane's in Athens, Georgia. This is the second year Bennett has celebrated winning a national championship with fans by signing autographs, taking...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Women's basketball vs. Ole Miss
Georgia women’s basketball team lost 66-58 to Ole Miss at Stegeman Coliseum on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, a stormy evening in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs (now 13-6 overall, 2-3 SEC) fell behind by 10 points in the first half and weren’t able to close the gap in the final two quarters. Forward Brittney Smith led the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounds, with 18 and 10 respectively, while Georgia guard Diamond Battles scored 16. Guard Angel Baker led Ole Miss (now 16-2 overall, 5-0 SEC) in scoring, with 20 points.
Red and Black
Bulldogs discuss Ole Miss matchup, playing on the road and more
Mike White and several members of the Georgia men’s basketball team addressed the media on Friday, Jan. 13. Here are some of the key takeaways from their comments. Oxford, Mississippi is almost a second home for Georgia basketball head coach Mike White, who spent 11 years involved with Ole Miss basketball. White started his basketball career with Ole Miss, as he suited up from 1995 to 1999 before he returned as a coach from 2004 to 2011. However, according to White, this trip is all business.
Red and Black
McConkey and Starks to appear at Academy Sports + Outdoors locations
On Friday, Jan. 13, Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey and defensive back Malaki Starks will be appearing at two Academy Sports + Outdoors locations in celebration of Georgia’s 2023 national championship win against TCU. McConkey is scheduled to be at the Athens store on Atlanta Highway. Starks will be...
Red and Black
Texas A&M cornerback Smoke Bouie transfers to Georgia
On Jan. 13, former Texas A&M cornerback Deyon “Smoke” Bouie announced his decision to transfer to the University of Georgia. The Bainbridge, Ga. native is a former four-star recruit and a part of Texas A&M’s 2022 class. Before joining Texas A&M, Bouie was previously a Georgia commit. He committed to Georgia back in 2020, but decommitted in 2021. Now Bouie has the opportunity to return to his home state and join the team he had first committed to.
Red and Black
Winless road streak snapped as Bulldogs win in Oxford 62-58
On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Georgia men’s basketball team traveled to Oxford to take on Ole Miss in Georgia’s fourth conference game of the season, winning 62-58. The Bulldogs are now 3-1 in SEC play. The standout performances for Georgia came from both of its guards: Kario Oquendo...
Red and Black
Georgia women’s basketball overcome by Ole Miss, 66-58
Georgia women’s basketball continued SEC conference play Thursday, Jan. 12 in Stegeman Coliseum, falling short to the Ole Miss Rebels by just eight points. The tough loss left Georgia at 13-6 overall, with a 2-3 conference record. Regardless of the result, fifth-year forward Brittney Smith led the Bulldogs once...
Red and Black
Georgia football player, staff member killed in car crash
On Sunday, two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Devin Willock, 20, a football player at the University of Georgia, and Chandler LeCroy, 24, a member of the team’s recruitment staff, died in the crash.
Red and Black
Malaki Starks serves up ‘The Mala-Pie’ on Jan. 12 at Your Pie
University of Georgia safety Malaki Starks served ‘The Mala-Pie’ at the Your Pie in Athens on Jan. 12 to celebrate the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship victory for the second year in a row. ‘The Mala-Pie,’ crafted by Starks himself, is a classic 24-pepperoni, shredded mozzarella and extra parmesan...
Red and Black
Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon injured in fatal car crash
University of Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon was one of two passengers injured in a fatal crash on Saturday night that claimed the lives of 20-year-old Georgia football player Devin Willock and 24-year-old recruitment analyst Chandler LeCroy, according to an article from the Athens Banner-Herald. The car veered off of...
Red and Black
Chick-fil-A gives UGA $1.5 million for new youth development program
Chick-fil-A Inc. has pledged $1.5 million to The University of Georgia to support development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit to be hosted at UGA, according to a UGA press release. The program — Youth LEAD Georgia — “will provide college and career...
Red and Black
Athens to celebrate MLK Day with service, parade and music festival
On Monday, Jan. 16, Athens will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with service opportunities, a parade, music festival and hip-hop showcase to honor the civil rights figure. The festivities, hosted by the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government, United Group of Artists and the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, seek to promote service,...
Red and Black
Traveling through the cosmos: A history of Athens’ beloved B-52s
Athens music legends the B-52s brought it home to end their final tour on Tuesday night at The Classic Center Theatre. The Jan. 10 performance concluded the group’s month-long Farewell Tour, their “final tour ever on planet Earth.”. For local music fans, the concert was a return to...
Red and Black
Creation of Creature Comforts union announced at surprise unveiling
On Friday evening, employees of Creature Comforts Brewing Company announced the creation of the Brewing Union of Georgia at a surprise unveiling event at Little Kings Shuffle Club, featuring a performance by hip-hop artist Linqua Franqa, also known as Mariah Parker, a former Athens-Clarke County commissioner and union activist. The...
Red and Black
OPINION: Cheating is more than academic dishonesty
Once again, the campus of the University of Georgia is bustling with activity as students have returned for the spring semester. While the New Year with its fresh starts and renewal typically grant a feeling of optimism, the thought of facing another challenging semester likely leaves some students apprehensive. After a restful and relaxing break, the thought of assignments, deadlines and exams can easily fill one with dread rather than excitement.
