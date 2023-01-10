ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Kent, ME

Slippery roads lead to vehicle accidents in the County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Slippery roads led to a few accidents around the County today. Aroostook County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene of a tractor trailer rollover crash on Route 161 in Madawaska Lake on Friday. The driver was able to escape injury and was not hurt. In...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Snow to Start Eventually Transitioning Over to a Mix and Rain by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Lots to talk about weather wise this morning as we started to see the first of some snow showers developing overnight. As we headed into the early morning those showers became more widespread leading us to some moderate to heavy bands. While I am expecting plenty of snow throughout the morning, we are continuing to track the potential for some mixing and a transition over to rain by the afternoon.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Cloud Cover Sticks Around Saturday, with More Sunshine Expected by Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After colder air stuck around the region through the overnight hours, this system was able to overperform in a lot of spots across the county. Several communities reporting close to if not over sixteen inches of snow. There were lower amounts through the central and southern parts of the county, and a lot of that snow has since been packed down by rain and freezing rain going through the afternoon.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Sleet and Freezing Rain Expected Tomorrow will Result in Travel Impacts

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this Sunday. We have another major winter storm looking to impact the region going into the day tomorrow. A low pressure system currently sitting out in the Atlantic is expected to track north during the day tomorrow, resulting in warmer air working into the region aloft. This warm air will melt the precipitation as it falls to the surface, however a cold pool of air at the surface will allow that precip to re-freeze as either freezing rain or sleet, going through the day tomorrow. This will make for very slippery roadways through the afternoon, and will continue to provide impacts through tomorrow night.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME

