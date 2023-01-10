Read full article on original website
Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet. West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
Two manufacturing facilities will be built south of Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) TCL Industries of India is about to invest $150 million in Marshall County. They plan to build two chemical manufacturing facilities along Route 2 north of New Martinsville in the Covestro Industrial Plant. County Commissioner John Gruzinskas says the best part of the announcement is the jobs. “The most exciting […]
USDA grant applications available for rural West Virginia development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is accepting applications for projects that help support the economic development of rural West Virginia.
connect-bridgeport.com
Free Emergency Medical Technician Course Set to be Offered by WVU Extension from Jan. 26 to May 13
There is a shortage of emergency medical service providers in West Virginia and across the nation. To help combat this issue, West Virginia University Extension will offer a free emergency medical technician course, from January 26 through May 13. This EMT training course is taught by Doug McDonald, emergency care...
wajr.com
Proposed legislation looks to curb unsafe state vehicle use, possibly right-size the fleet
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The 7,500-vehicle state vehicle fleet could have some new guidelines after this legislative session concludes. Mike Jones, manager in the West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Office, said they have completed their study and made recommendations for a possible code change. The recommendation said managing the vehicles...
utilitydive.com
FERC approves Transco gas pipeline expansion despite New Jersey BPU study finding no need
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved on Wednesday a Williams Co. subsidiary’s plan to expand a pipeline despite a report from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities saying the project isn’t needed. In a sign the project is needed, gas utilities have contracted for all the capacity...
WTRF
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in West Virginia?
WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in West Virginia with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
wvpublic.org
Utilities Could Pay Up To $2 Billion In Fines Over Christmas Outages
Utilities in the regional grid that powers much of the Eastern United States could face steep penalties over power plant failures during Christmas weekend. Utilities in PJM, which includes West Virginia and 12 other states, could face $1 billion to $2 billion in fines, according to the regional transmission operator.
utilitydive.com
Texas PUC nears market redesign decision amid criticism performance credit will not spur new generation
Texas utility regulators plan to vote next week on whether to recommend the state adopt a controversial Performance Credit Mechanism designed to ensure grid reliability during periods of low non-dispatchable power. “I still believe PCM is the best mechanism,” Chairman Peter Lake said at Thursday’s open meeting, adding that criticisms...
WSAZ
W.Va. Gov. Justice reveals change of heart on DHHR split
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From birth to death, the West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources touches every aspect of your life. The mammoth entity also spends more of your tax dollars than any other state agency. Yet, state lawmakers say its shortcomings are many, including issues with...
lootpress.com
Weekly Recap in the West Virginia House of Delegates
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — When members of the West Virginia House of Delegates took the oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 11, to kick off the first session of the 86th Legislature, it marked the first time in history that single-member House districts will represent the state. West Virginia Supreme...
Officials File Restraining Order Against Dollar General for Deceptive Pricing
Dollar General, a popular discount chain in the United States, has been facing intense scrutiny over its pricing practices in recent months. In December 2022, 28 stores in North Carolina were fined for overcharging customers due to price scanner errors, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office (AGO) filed a lawsuit against the company for price discrepancies in multiple counties.
wchstv.com
West Virginia governor requests five counties be added to business zone program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be added to the state’s Historically Underutilized Business Zone program. The governor has asked that Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe and Preston counties be added to the state’s existing HUBZones,...
ridgeviewnews.com
Gov. Justice proposes huge personal income tax cut during 2023 State of the State
CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Justice proposed the largest tax cut in West Virginia history during his 2023 State of the State Address on Wednesday evening. His proposal includes a 50% personal income tax reduction over three years while setting aside $700 million in reserve. The phase-out begins with a...
wvpublic.org
December Weather Strained The Power Grid. Here's What Failed
Last month’s winter storm strained the regional power grid that includes West Virginia. The grid operator has identified what went wrong. West Virginia and 12 other East Coast and Midwest states make up PJM Interconnection, the nation’s largest regional transmission operator. As temperatures plunged into the single digits...
Bill to legalize weed in West Virginia has been introduced
A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Legislature proposes the legalization of marijuana statewide.
West Virginia offering money to Veterans that move back to Mountain State
During his State of The State Address on Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a new program that would give Veterans that served in the military money to move back to West Virginia. The program is called the ‘Welcome Home Program.’ Gov. Justice said the program doesn’t have much money, ‘ I think $500,000 and […]
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice paints rosy picture of progress in a state where major problems call out for more urgent action
Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday evening touted West Virginia’s progress — announcements of thousands of new jobs, budget surpluses and a booming tourism industry — while proposing major tax cuts and listing a host of other policy challenges he hopes lawmakers will sort out. “These are just...
Mpox Education Program Targets LGBTQ Residents in Rural Appalachia
The Community Education Group in West Virginia will use two $50,000 grants they were awarded recently to address Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in LGBTQ residents across 13 states in Appalachia. This fall, the Community Education Group received a $50,000 grant from Gilead Sciences and a $50,000 grant from ViiV...
Ironton Tribune
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
