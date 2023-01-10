ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

WTRF- 7News

Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet.  West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Two manufacturing facilities will be built south of Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) TCL Industries of India is about to invest $150 million in Marshall County. They plan to build two chemical manufacturing facilities along Route 2 north of New Martinsville in the Covestro Industrial Plant. County Commissioner John Gruzinskas says the best part of the announcement is the jobs. “The most exciting […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in West Virginia?

WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in West Virginia with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
IDAHO STATE
WSAZ

W.Va. Gov. Justice reveals change of heart on DHHR split

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From birth to death, the West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources touches every aspect of your life. The mammoth entity also spends more of your tax dollars than any other state agency. Yet, state lawmakers say its shortcomings are many, including issues with...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
lootpress.com

Weekly Recap in the West Virginia House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — When members of the West Virginia House of Delegates took the oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 11, to kick off the first session of the 86th Legislature, it marked the first time in history that single-member House districts will represent the state. West Virginia Supreme...
Ty D.

Officials File Restraining Order Against Dollar General for Deceptive Pricing

Dollar General, a popular discount chain in the United States, has been facing intense scrutiny over its pricing practices in recent months. In December 2022, 28 stores in North Carolina were fined for overcharging customers due to price scanner errors, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office (AGO) filed a lawsuit against the company for price discrepancies in multiple counties.
OHIO STATE
wvpublic.org

December Weather Strained The Power Grid. Here's What Failed

Last month’s winter storm strained the regional power grid that includes West Virginia. The grid operator has identified what went wrong. West Virginia and 12 other East Coast and Midwest states make up PJM Interconnection, the nation’s largest regional transmission operator. As temperatures plunged into the single digits...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Ironton Tribune

W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...

