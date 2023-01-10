ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

OnlyHomers

Former Major League Baseball Star Dies

The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Central Illinois Proud

AP source: Trey Mancini, Chicago Cubs agree to 2-year deal

Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Saturday night because the agreement is pending a successful physical. Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped the Houston Astros...
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Central Illinois Proud

Rams Expected to Pick Up Matthew Stafford Contract Option, per Report

Los Angeles has until the new league year to make it official. Now that Rams head coach Sean McVay is officially returning next year, Los Angeles’ next decision comes at the quarterback position. However, the Rams may have already made up their mind. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Rams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Central Illinois Proud

Browns’ Clowney Apologizes to Garrett After Year-End Comments

The defensive end did not play in the Browns final regular season game. Last week, Jadeveon Clowney didn’t appear in the Browns' final regular season game after comments he made to the media. The veteran defensive lineman implied that he was unhappy with his usage, and that Cleveland was instead favoring Myles Garrett in their defensive game plans with easier assignments.
CLEVELAND, OH
Central Illinois Proud

Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says

Angela Cole gave a very positive update on the former NFL star’s status a week after he reportedly saved his children from drowning in the ocean. Former Arkansas and Browns running back Peyton Hillis is no longer on a ventilator and is “on the road to recovery,” his girlfriend, singer and actress Angela Cole, said Wednesday night.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

