Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Alfonso Cuarón Discuss Career Highs and Lows, Friendships and Death in Three Amigos Conversation

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Review: Paul Mescal Is Explosive in Rebecca Frecknall’s Staggering Revival
“I don’t want realism. I want magic!” Blanche’s famously desperate cry holds the key to most approaches to “A Streetcar Named Desire.” Productions of Tennessee Williams’ masterpiece tend to chose one or the other: overemphasizing the sweat and grit of life with the Kowalskis or slavishly obeying Williams’s instructions to deliver Blanche’s tragic, hope-filled reverie. But director Rebecca Frecknall’s hypnotic production goes for broke, slinging out almost all of Williams’ stage directions and simultaneously delivering both. With Patsy Ferran and Paul Mescal in incandescent form, she brings the classic roaring back to electrifying life.
Quinta Brunson Embraces Dramatic Tulle in Mermaid-Style Gown at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Quinta Brunson embraced a dark-toned look for her arrival to the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. To the red carpet, Brunson wore Robert Wun from the brand’s spring 2023 collection. Brunson‘s gown was adorned in black tulle-like detail on her collar, sleeves, train and bodice. It had sheer, sparkly material around her torso and skirt. The gown was formfitting and had a mermaid-style fit. More from WWDLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at...
SFGate
‘The Price We Pay’ Review: Emile Hirsch and Stephen Dorff Get a Grisly Surprise at an Isolated Ranch
Genre fans will get their money’s worth from “The Price We Pay,” a violent and grisly crime-horror-action outing with no pretensions of being anything else. What this tale of crooks holed up at a lonely farm with a hideous secret lacks in originality it makes up for with energetic direction by Ryuhei Kitamura (“Midnight Meat Train”), excellent practical gore effects and strong performances by a quality cast including Emile Hirsch, Stephen Dorff and Gigi Zumbado. The kind of no-nonsense exploitation film that once had ’em hootin’ at the grindhouse, VOD-available “Price” will be released on limited screens by Lionsgate on Jan. 13.
Comments / 0