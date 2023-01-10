Read full article on original website
Related
Gambler loses massive $1.4 million bet on Chargers-Jaguars game
The Chargers weren’t the only ones who lost big. One bettor wasted a massive $1.4 million wager after betting on San Diego before the Jaguars mounted an epic comeback to beat Jacksonville 31-30, according to Action Network’s Darren Rovell. The Chargers came into Saturday’s game as 3.5-point favorites and had a big cushion at one point: a 27-0 lead in the first half that seemed would keep on growing – especially with Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence throwing three first-quarter interceptions. The unlucky gambler would’ve only made a net profit of $11,200 – .8 percent of the total wage – if the Chargers won. It’s unknown who originally placed the bet. The Jaguars will either face the Chiefs or Bills next weekend, with their matchup being decided by the outcome of the Bengals-Ravens game on Sunday night.
numberfire.com
Daishen Nix starting for Houston on Sunday in place of Jalen Green (suspended)
Houston Rockets point guard Daishen Nix is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nix will get the start against Los Angeles on Sunday with Jalen Green inactive due to a suspension. Our models expect Nix to play 18.1 minutes against the Clippers. Nix's Sunday...
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Drawing 'Significant' Trade Interest
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl could be on the move ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline as he continues to draw heavy interest around the league.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (quad) questionable Monday for Miami
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is dealing with a left quadriceps strain, which is why he's missed the last week of games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Martin plays, Haywood Highsmith could revert to the bench.
Comments / 0