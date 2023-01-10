Rain douses Southern California as latest storm moves through

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Heavy rain continues to fall across Southern California again today as yet another storm system thundered over the region, creating high winds, flooding, landslides and hazardous marine and driving conditions.

The powerful storm, expected to move through Los Angeles, Orange and other southern counties through Tuesday, dumped more than 10 inches of rain in some areas. Rainfall amounts in Los Angeles County were measuring in at 1-2 inches as of late Monday night, with as much as 3 more inches expected Tuesday morning, forecasters said.

About 3,500 customers, and over 1,200 in Fairfax, have been affected by power outages throughout Los Angeles County.

There were 695 outages in Pacific Palisades, 272 in Studio City, 129 in Sherman Oaks, 841 in Echo Park, 1,248 in Fairfax and 376 in Palms, according to media reports.

A record amount of rainfall was reported for Monday at Sandberg. There was 2.69 inches of rain reported, breaking a record of 1.84 inches set in 2005.

As of 4 a.m., there was 6.07 inches of rain reported over the past two days in Porter Ranch. There was 5.27 inches reported in Bel Air, 4.81 inches reported in Alhambra and 4.36 inches reported in Castaic.

There was 8 inches of rain reported at Warm Springs Camp and 7.13 inches of rain reported at the Topanga Fire Station in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Reaching a climax in Los Angeles on Monday night and into Tuesday morning, the downpour wreaked havoc throughout the Southland, with dramatic rescues by the Los Angeles Fire Department and other first responders as they pulled people from a large, water-filled sinkhole in Chatsworth and rescued people from vehicle collisions on slick roadways. There were also muddy debris flows on streets and a quarter-acre landslide on a hill in Hollywood Hills West.

Much of SoCal was under watches and warnings for floods, high wind and high surf, with many advisories stretching into Tuesday.

Flash flood alerts were in effect in parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties Monday night and flood watches remained in effect through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and inland areas including Hollywood, Compton, Long Beach, Pomona, Downey, Norwalk, East Los Angeles, Culver City, Lakewood and Beverly Hills.

A flood watch also was in effect in Orange County's coastal areas, inland areas including Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo, and the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills.

While rain fell across much of the area overnight Sunday and into Tuesday morning, the brunt of the storm system arrived late Monday and was expected to continue into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Due to the threat of flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas, Los Angeles County officials issued an evacuation warning for residents in the Lake Hughes and Kings Canyon area in effect through Tuesday. Residents were warned to prepare to evacuate by gathering important materials and being ready to leave quickly.

"Biggest concern continues to be near the recent burn scars, though all areas will be susceptible to at least minor flooding issues through early Tuesday," according to the NWS.

The city of Duarte issued a "yellow alert" for residents of roughly 25 homes near the Fish Fire burn area from 4 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday. The alert imposes restrictions on street parking on Mel Canyon Road between Brookridge and Fish Canyon roads, and on Deerlane Road between Mel Canyon and Greenbank Avenue.

The NWS also warned of gales and high surf expected over the region through Tuesday.

Snow levels were expected to remain above 8,000 feet Monday evening, but could fall as low as 6,000 feet on Tuesday, forecasters said.

A series of powerful storms are expected to pass through Northern California this week. An atmospheric river event pounded Northern California last week causing flooding, power outages and heavy snowfall in the mountain areas.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the entire state of California on Sunday and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide emergency resources, the White House said in a statement.

A high wind warning was in effect for parts of Orange County until 4 p.m. Tuesday. South to southeast winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts from 35 to 40 mph were expected in Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, San Clemente, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation implemented a road closure of Mulholland Drive between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Drive in anticipation of the storm activity.

Temperatures will stay cool throughout the week, with highs in the lower 60s. Overnight lows will mostly be in the 40s and lower 50s, but will drop into the 30s in the mountains and high desert.

Health officials issued a cold weather alert for Lancaster and Mt. Wilson, where near-freezing or sub-freezing temperatures are expected. The alert will be in effect Tuesday through Friday in Lancaster, and Wednesday in Mt. Wilson, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Partly sunny skies will return Wednesday and Thursday, but more rain is possible next weekend, possibly as early as Friday night, according to the NWS.

