Majority of Republicans still want Trump loyalty

More than two-thirds of registered Republican voters say they want the party to show at least some signs of loyalty to former President Trump.

A new CBS News-You Gov poll published on Monday found that 65% of registered Republican respondents think it's important, to varying degrees, for the party to show loyalty to Trump.

According to the poll, 35% of Republicans think party loyalty to Trump is "very important," and another 30% called it "somewhat important." Meanwhile, 21% said it's "not too important," while 14% of those surveyed said the party doesn't need to show loyalty to the former president.

The poll also shows that rank-and-file Republicans overwhelmingly want the party to follow Trump's policies and proposals (81%) and his views on the 2020 election (66%).

Republicans are split on how future candidates should behave, with an equal 50% saying they want a candidate to be similar and different from how Trump handled himself personally, according to the poll.

Despite Trump being referred by a House select committee to the Department for Justice for criminal charges surrounding the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol, the poll shows 73% of Republicans don't think he should be charged with a crime, versus 13% who think he should be charged. The remainder aren't sure.

Additionally, the poll shows a majority of Republicans still don't want to see condemnation of Jan. 6. Most (61%) prefer their representative not take a position either way. Another 63% say it should not be a priority of Congress to investigate the Jan. 6 events, while 23% think it should be a medium priority and 14% think it should be a high priority.

A majority of Republicans (84%) would rather see Congress investigate President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, per the poll. Republicans place an even higher priority on investigating the Bidens than they do on reducing crime and increasing oil and gas production.

The poll was conducted Jan. 4-6 with a nationally representative sample of 2,144 adults. The margin of error is ±2.9 points.