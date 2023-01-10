ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Money Secured to Restore Part of Cascade Creek, Improve Waterways

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded nearly $1 million to restore a severely degraded Erie stream and protect the Lake Erie watershed, state lawmakers announced Thursday. Penn State University will receive $589,886 tfrom the DEP Growing Greener Fund to restore a...
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy