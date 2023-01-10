Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Money Secured to Restore Part of Cascade Creek, Improve Waterways
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded nearly $1 million to restore a severely degraded Erie stream and protect the Lake Erie watershed, state lawmakers announced Thursday. Penn State University will receive $589,886 tfrom the DEP Growing Greener Fund to restore a...
erienewsnow.com
2023 PA Farm Show: Celebrating Agriculture and Being "Rooted in Progress"
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Engraved at the bottom of the half-ton PA Farm Show butter sculpture is the theme for this year’s show: “Rooted in Progress.” The theme has its own special meaning to many farmers, entrepreneurs and agriculture enthusiasts across the commonwealth. For Hayley and Stephanie...
