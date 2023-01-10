Logic’s Upcoming ‘College Park’ Album To Feature Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, And More

Logic is gearing up for his next album titled College Park and he’s revealed who the guest artists will be. Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, and more are set to join the 32-year-old on his eighth LP.

The Maryland rapper posted an animated trailer on Twitter on Monday (Jan. 9), which included sound bites from his live shows and scenes of him driving in a car, being robbed at gunpoint in a store, and sitting beneath the sunset. The promotional trailer also confirmed the album’s Feb. 24 release date and included a full list of all of the features.

Bun B , Statik Selektah, Fat Trel, Norah Jones, Phil Ade, Seth MacFarlane, Lucy Rose, Andy Hull, Big Lenbo, Jordan Harris, and Lil Keke will contribute to College Park , in addition to the aforementioned guest appearances. New music was previewed as well, where the “ 1-800-273-8255 ” recalls dreaming of one day being like JAY-Z , Kendrick Lamar , and Lupe Fiasco.

This announcement comes just five days after Logic’s latest single “Insipio,” where he takes aim at rappers who prioritize money and fame over art. “I don’t give a damn about rhyming, I like the way that that jewelry be shining,” he raps in the homemade visual. “Nope, that ain’t the way to think about this rap sh*t/ I’m a musician, I love the art/ Shoulda never let you in from the start/ It ain’t one man or another we one in the same/ One of us wants all the money and fame the other just loves the game.”

College Park is set to debut less than a year after his June 2022 LP Vinyl Days , which climbed to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with features from DJ Premier , Russ, The Game , Action Bronson, Wiz Khalifa , and more. Notably, this was his final album on Def Jam after coming out of retirement .

“I would rather have amassed the financial stability that I have, take a U-turn, and make music that maybe isn’t so popular and take a quote/unquote ‘dive’ in my career on purpose – to go out on a stage happy and proud of what I’m doing,” he told NPR following the release of Vinyl Days . “I’d rather be hated for who I am than loved for who I’m not.”

Watch his “Insipio” music video below.