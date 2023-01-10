ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Logic’s Upcoming ‘College Park’ Album To Feature Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, And More

By Armon Sadler
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15WVZc_0k9jQEMQ00

Logic is gearing up for his next album titled College Park and he’s revealed who the guest artists will be. Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, and more are set to join the 32-year-old on his eighth LP.

The Maryland rapper posted an animated trailer on Twitter on Monday (Jan. 9), which included sound bites from his live shows and scenes of him driving in a car, being robbed at gunpoint in a store, and sitting beneath the sunset. The promotional trailer also confirmed the album’s Feb. 24 release date and included a full list of all of the features.

More from VIBE.com

Bun B , Statik Selektah, Fat Trel, Norah Jones, Phil Ade, Seth MacFarlane, Lucy Rose, Andy Hull, Big Lenbo, Jordan Harris, and Lil Keke will contribute to College Park , in addition to the aforementioned guest appearances. New music was previewed as well, where the “ 1-800-273-8255 ” recalls dreaming of one day being like JAY-Z , Kendrick Lamar , and Lupe Fiasco.

This announcement comes just five days after Logic’s latest single “Insipio,” where he takes aim at rappers who prioritize money and fame over art. “I don’t give a damn about rhyming, I like the way that that jewelry be shining,” he raps in the homemade visual. “Nope, that ain’t the way to think about this rap sh*t/ I’m a musician, I love the art/ Shoulda never let you in from the start/ It ain’t one man or another we one in the same/ One of us wants all the money and fame the other just loves the game.”

College Park is set to debut less than a year after his June 2022 LP Vinyl Days , which climbed to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with features from DJ Premier , Russ, The Game , Action Bronson, Wiz Khalifa , and more. Notably, this was his final album on Def Jam after coming out of retirement .

“I would rather have amassed the financial stability that I have, take a U-turn, and make music that maybe isn’t so popular and take a quote/unquote ‘dive’ in my career on purpose – to go out on a stage happy and proud of what I’m doing,” he told NPR following the release of Vinyl Days . “I’d rather be hated for who I am than loved for who I’m not.”

Watch his “Insipio” music video below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Moneybagg Yo Tells GloRilla He’s “On What U On” In New Music Video

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla have channeled their inner Yvette and Jodie from Baby Boy in new music video “On What U On.” The Collective Music Group label mates have come together for the first time to trade bars as they “cleverly break down a lover’s quarrel… over a classic, bass-heavy beat and propulsive piano arrangement,” states CMG via Commercial Appeal.More from VIBE.comFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella HeadlinerThe Weeknd Asks "Is There Someone Else?" In New Music VideoGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List Bagg spits: “F**k my ho*, f**k that bi**h/ I don’t give...
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To His Music Being Played At Ja Rule Concert

50 Cent has shared his reaction to a clip of his 2003 single “In Da Club” being played at a Ja Rule concert. Video of the moment, which occurred prior to Ja’s performance at Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam concert in Omaha, Nebraska in December 2022, recently surfaced and shows members of the “Put It On Me” rapper’s team scrambling in an attempt to have the DJ cut the song off as it blared from the speakers.More from VIBE.comJa Rule's Team Reacts To 50 Cent's Music Being Played At His Concert50 Cent Says Eminem Turned Down $9M To Perform At The...
OMAHA, NE
Vibe

Kardinal Offishal Named Global A&R Of Def Jam Records

Kardinal Offishall has joined the Def Jam Records roster, but in an executive role. The Canadian rap star has been appointed as the label’s Global A&R and will oversee Def Jam’s influx of international talent while scouting new acts. The 46-year-old spitter shared his excitement over beginning the next chapter in his journey and the opportunity to place his imprint on one of Hip-Hop’s most iconic brands. “I feel incredibly blessed to be able to work with the new faces of Def Jam,” the veteran hitmaker shared in statement. “I grew up on all the legendary music that had a home...
Vibe

Black Thought And El Michels Affair Announce ‘Glorious Game’ Album

Black Thought is teaming up with Brooklyn-based group El Michels for a collaborative album titled Glorious Game. The album, which will include 12 new songs and is scheduled to be released April 14 on Big Crown Records, is led by the single “Grateful,” which finds Philly rep volleying couplets atop a track laden with hard-hitting percussion and vocal samples. “Three for the money, two for the hustle and/ One for the night time spread over the city like a comforter/Prime time for the predators who come to hunt for the chumps/Carryin’ them high notes like a trumpeter,” the 49-year-old spouts during the course of two...
Vibe

Lizzo, Doja Cat, And Jack Harlow Among 2023 iHeart Radio Awards Nominees

Nominees for the 2023 iHeart Radio Awards were announced on Wednesday (Jan. 11) and the event will be littered with a number of stars in Hip-Hop, R&B, and various other genres. Acts like Lizzo, Jack Harlow, and Doja Cat were among the leading nominees, as all three were included in the show’s two most coveted categories, “Artist of the Year” and “Song of the Year.” Lizzo garnered eight nominations in total, tied with Harry Styles and Taylor Swift for the most this year. Her hit single, “About Damn Time,” is up for Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, and TikTok Bop...
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Vibe

Gangsta Boo Funeral And Memorial Details Revealed

Gangsta Boo’s untimely passing on Jan. 1 put a dark cloud over the Hip-Hop community and 2023 as a whole. Popular producer Drumma Boy has now shared details of her forthcoming funeral and memorial services. “Been a rough 2023 so far but i know you are finally at peace,” the 39-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Monday (Jan. 9). “Let us come together as we celebrate our legendary queen, sister, & friend! Thank you @missyeahoe for blessing us with your presence!” The celebration of life will take place on Friday (Jan. 13) from 7 p.m. “until” at Railgarten in...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

R. Kelly Says Tasha K Is Sabotaging His Case With Jail Call Interview

R. Kelly has expressed during a jail call with radio personality Natasha Simona that gossip blogger Tasha K has tried to sabotage his sex crimes court case. Per an audio recording, the infamous R&B crooner has accused Tasha K of “witness tampering” and leaking his personal information to his “girlfriends” ahead of his New York trial. He believes her actions are what caused his multiple partners to “turn on him.”More from VIBE.comJudge Orders Tasha K To Pay $4M To Cardi B Or Secure FundingAaliyah's Uncle Allegedly Continued Business With R. Kelly Despite Abusive RelationshipR. Kelly Issued Non-Disclosure Agreement To Aaliyah After...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Rotimi Details Why He Left His G-Unit Record Deal In 2017

Rotimi recently revisited the topic of leaving his 2017 record deal with G-Unit. To clear up any speculations, the actor-singer explained that leaving Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s imprint was his own decision and that it was “all love.” As Rotimi is best known for his role as Dre in 50’s hit series Power, fans soon began to learn about the Maplewood, NJ-native’s musical side, following his departure from the show. With the support of Fif, Rotimi spent three years on the label after signing in 2014. More from VIBE.com50 Cent Explains Why He Wishes Tony Yayo Was The Superstar Of G-Unit50...
Vibe

El DeBarge Arrested On Drug And Weapon Charges

Early Sunday morning (Jan. 8) while at a gas station, El DeBarge was arrested in Burbank, Calif. Local authorities took the soulful crooner into custody around 4 a.m. PT, according to TMZ. At the gas station, officers noticed his expired tags, but after approaching, they claim “an expandable metal baton [was] in plain sight.” More from VIBE.comShy Glizzy's Ex-Associate Claims He Regularly Drugged WomenGervonta Davis Arrested On Domestic Violence ChargeWillie McGinest Arrested And Charged With Assault With Deadly Weapon In Nightclub Brawl Considering a baton is an illegal weapon, they began searching DeBarge’s vehicle and reportedly found pepper spray and narcotics,...
BURBANK, CA
Vibe

Kanye West Secretly Marries Yeezy Designer: Report

Kanye West has quietly become a married man, once again. TMZ reports that Ye tied the knot with one of his employees, Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori. The duo recently held a private wedding ceremony to commemorate their love, although the newlywed couple has yet to file for official marriage certificates. More from VIBE.comLori Harvey And Damson Idris Confirm Relationship With Instagram PostGhostface Killah Announces New Album Exclusively On Stem PlayerThe Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: "All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For Me" West and Censori are said to have known each other for a few...
Vibe

Janelle Monáe On Identifying As Non-Binary: “It’s About Honoring Your Truth”

Janelle Monáe is in the midst of “honoring” her truth. The non-binary actor, who made the announcement last year, explained their approach to spotlighting their identity and how it can help others. “I think it’s all about just honoring your truth and your authenticity, and whatever that may look like,” Monáe told SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks I have all the answers, so I think for me, it’s about making sure I’m also saying to people, ‘Further investigate who you are,’ you know?”More from VIBE.comHere's Why Whitney Houston Turned Down The Role Of Denise Huxtable On...
Vibe

Eddie Murphy Jokes About Infamous Will Smith Oscars Slap At Golden Globes

During his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award on Tuesday night (Jan. 10) at the Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy advised aspiring entertainers to leave Will Smith’s wife alone.  “I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind,” Murphy said. “It’s a blueprint, and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”More from VIBE.comAngela Bassett's Golden Globe For 'Black Panther: Wakanda...
Vibe

Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Confirm Relationship With Instagram Post

Last year, speculations began to swarm social media that Lori Harvey and Snowfall actor Damson Idris were dating. After being spotted on a dinner date in West Hollywood back in December, the pair have confirmed that they are indeed an item with an Instagram post. On Thursday (Jan. 12), Idris posted an IG story showing him and Harvey boo’d up as he kissed her cheek. On the image, he vaguely wrote “Happy Birthday Nunu [heart emoji].”More from VIBE.comKanye West Secretly Marries Yeezy Designer: ReportThe Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: "All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For...
Vibe

Kenya Moore Regrets Not Signing Prenup Amid Divorce From Marc Daly

Kenya Moore emotionally discussed her pending divorce from Marc Daly as a guest on the Tamron Hall show. On Monday’s (Jan. 9) episode, the reality television star opened up with the daytime television host about her once-happy marriage. The 51-year-old model decided to separate from her Daly just three days after first appearing on Tamron Hall alongside him and their daughter Brooklyn in 2019.   “We were having problems and there was always this hope that we could get over it. You know, that we can go to counseling and it could be better and doing your show was like a highlight...
Vibe

Anita Baker Teases New Music Ahead Of ‘Songstress’ Tour

Anita Baker is keeping her promise to gift fans with new music—or at least unleash something newish from her vault. On Monday (Jan. 9), the Detroit native shared a preview of a track titled “Unconditionally Yours,” on Twitter, which was reportedly teased over a decade ago. Baker credited her “80s Contemporarys” like Sarah Vaughan, Patti LaBelle, and Aretha Franklin, as well as “innovators” Missy Elliott and Beyoncé, who influenced her to “to keep creating [her] own little Miracles of Music.” She also took time to celebrate other talent like Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, and Whitney Houston as a...
Vibe

PARTYNEXTDOOR Announces New Single “Her Old Friends”

PARTYNEXTDOOR has confirmed fan’s speculations, stemming from a few select moves he made on social media, by announcing his upcoming single “Her Old Friends.” “‘Her Old Friends’ out tonight,” the OVO artist wrote on Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 12). Earlier that morning, the Mississauga, Canada crooner wiped his Instagram clean of all pictures and changed his profile picture to the later-announced record’s cover art. A few weeks back, his music disappeared from streaming services along with dvsn, Majid Jordan, Roy Woods, and other OVO artists. It returned days later, but caused fans to wonder whether the deletion signified a new era...
Vibe

Tory Lanez’s “The Color Violet” Cracks Billboard Hot 100 Post-Conviction

Tory Lanez may have opened the year behind bars, but his music continues to make waves. The rap star recently scored his latest Billboard entry as his single “The Color Violet” cracked the Hot 100 chart. The track, which is produced by Dejan Nikolic and Foreign Teck, landed at No. 87 on the chart dated for the week of Feb. 14. “The Color Violet” was included on Lanez’s sixth studio album Alone At Prom, which dropped in December 2021. The album debuted at No. 59 on the Billboard 200 chart and produced the singles “Lady of Namek,” “’87 Stingray,” and “Enchanted...
TENNESSEE STATE
Vibe

Talib Kweli Performing At The Legendary Blue Note With Slick Rick, Rakim, DMC

Talib Kweli is set to take New York City’s Blue Note stage with Bob James and a few special guests. Kweli, 47, will be joined by Hip-Hop royalty in DMC, Slick Rick, and Rakim, as they put on a performance elevated by the sounds of the legendary jazz pianist on Feb. 7-9, 2023. Every night will feature a new guest, with each emcee joining Talib on one of the three dates.More from VIBE.comSlick Rick To Receive 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement AwardIce Cube Reveals Tupac Wanted To Make Music Similar To N.W.A.Black Star And Madlib Perform 'No Fear Of Time' Songs In...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Frank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella Headliner

Frank Ocean has been confirmed as one of three headlining acts performing during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The R&B singer was first announced as a lead talent in August 2021 after his scheduled 2020 showing was pushed back due to the then-new coronavirus pandemic. Although the festival returned in 2022, the annual desert party was headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, the Weeknd, and Swedish House Mafia. The dates did not align with the Channel Orange musician’s availability. More from VIBE.comGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 ListMetro Boomin Leaks Original...
Vibe

Vibe

34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy