Everything classic is coming back around again in 2023. Take for instance, onetime American Idol winner and early 2000s darling Kelly Clarkson using her daytime talk show platform to revisit some of her favorite songs on her Kellyoke segment. This week, Clarkson showed off her pop-punk prowess taking on the Blink-182 classic, "All the Small Things," which will be back in the spotlight once again when Tom DeLonge reunites with his Blink-182 brothers on their highly anticipated reunion tour this year.

4 DAYS AGO