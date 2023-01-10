ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Don’t Be Mad That Kelly Clarkson Covering Blink-182 on Her Own TV Show Rules

Everything classic is coming back around again in 2023. Take for instance, onetime American Idol winner and early 2000s darling Kelly Clarkson using her daytime talk show platform to revisit some of her favorite songs on her Kellyoke segment. This week, Clarkson showed off her pop-punk prowess taking on the Blink-182 classic, "All the Small Things," which will be back in the spotlight once again when Tom DeLonge reunites with his Blink-182 brothers on their highly anticipated reunion tour this year.
Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show

Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
