Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Robotic Band Playing Metallica Still Isn’t as Tight as James Hetfield’s Right Hand
One Hacker Band is the brainchild of one serious techie who has modded a guitar, bass and drum kit with programmed robotic components that then play songs by iconic artists such as Nirvana and Metallica. But these robots still don't have a picking technique quite as tight as James Hetfield and that dominant right hand of his.
Don’t Be Mad That Kelly Clarkson Covering Blink-182 on Her Own TV Show Rules
Everything classic is coming back around again in 2023. Take for instance, onetime American Idol winner and early 2000s darling Kelly Clarkson using her daytime talk show platform to revisit some of her favorite songs on her Kellyoke segment. This week, Clarkson showed off her pop-punk prowess taking on the Blink-182 classic, "All the Small Things," which will be back in the spotlight once again when Tom DeLonge reunites with his Blink-182 brothers on their highly anticipated reunion tour this year.
Now You Can Watch Metallica’s Full Old School Tribute Show for Jon + Marsha Zazula
Metallica played some pretty memorable shows in 2022, and one of the year's standout performances has turned up as a fully edited video that you can revisit below. The show in question was the band's Jon and Marsha Zazula tribute show that took place back in November in Hollywood, Florida.
Why Matt Sorum Plays the Same Drum Fill 23 Times in Guns N’ Roses’ ‘November Rain’
"November Rain" is one of Guns N' Roses' biggest hits, and there are quite a few stories behind the song. While we still can't tell you how Stephanie Seymours dies in its cinematic video, we can tell you why Matt Sorum played the same drum fill 23 times during the recording.
Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show
Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
