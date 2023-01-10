The National Weather Service released confirmations of tornadoes that hit Alabama on Jan. 12, including several in the Black Belt. Selma's tornado is listed as the sixth twister that hit the state on Thursday as part of "supercell thunderstorms that spawned significant tornadoes that caused paths of damage over several areas. Some damage paths contain significant damage. Thunderstorms also produced damaging straight-line winds over many areas, as well as hail up to golf ball size."

SELMA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO