13,400 customers in Central Alabama are without power after yesterday's damaging storms as of 12 p.m., said an update from Alabama Power. Outages remain for several counties. From the update by Alabama Power:. Dallas County – 5,500 customers. Primarily affecting Selma and Orrville. Tallapoosa County – 5,200 customers.
Dallas County was among several others to have widespread power outage, with Alabama Power reporting that there were 32,300 customers without power as of 3 p.m. Less than 50 in Wilcox and Lowndes counties are without power. A message from Alabama Power said that personnel will be working overnight to restore power.
The National Weather Service released confirmations of tornadoes that hit Alabama on Jan. 12, including several in the Black Belt. Selma's tornado is listed as the sixth twister that hit the state on Thursday as part of "supercell thunderstorms that spawned significant tornadoes that caused paths of damage over several areas. Some damage paths contain significant damage. Thunderstorms also produced damaging straight-line winds over many areas, as well as hail up to golf ball size."
Vaccines are safe and effective in protecting children against a variety of potentially dangerous infectious diseases. The Alabama Chapter-American Academy of Pediatrics (AL-AAP) and the Alabama Department of Public Health encourage parents to keep their children and teens healthy by ensuring they receive vaccines according to the recommended schedule. Vaccines are important as they help children's immune systems fight infections.
