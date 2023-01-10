ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
laportecounty.life

General Insurance Services’ Matt Weber makes a difference in the community

General Insurance Services (GIS) Strategic Account Executive Matt Weber believes in getting involved in and giving back to his community wherever he lives and works. Originally from Fort Wayne, he met his wife Lindsey while studying at Purdue University. Through their long-distance relationship, he got to experience the natural beauty where his wife was born and raised in Northern Indiana.
TRAIL CREEK, IN
laportecounty.life

Franciscan Health, Geminus to host car seat safety clinics

Franciscan Health Crown Point and Geminus Regional Health Systems are partnering to host two free car seat safety clinics in Valparaiso. The events will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 and on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Valparaiso Fire Department Station No. 2, 2605 Cumberland Drive in Valparaiso.
VALPARAISO, IN
buildingindiana.com

$6.4M Awarded in South Bend–Elkhart READI Funds

The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 11 programmatic projects during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. The $6.4 million was in addition to $40 million in READI funds awarded in September to Quality of Place projects. With the awarding of the programming funds, the South Bend – Elkhart region has allocated all of its READI dollars.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
laportecounty.life

Larson-Danielson embraces its Fifth Generation of leaders

If there were such a thing as a perfect transition, Larson-Danielson Construction has found it. In its 115-year history, Larson-Danielson has thrived under four generations of owners. Now, the company is marking the beginning of its fifth generation of leadership. Larson-Danielson, a commercial general contractor and design/build firm based in...
LA PORTE, IN
laportecounty.life

Memorial Opera House Foundation donates to Porter County Animal Shelter

On October 29, 2022 Memorial Opera House Foundation presented its first inaugural Halloween fundraising gala, Phantoms of the Opera House, which was held at the Porter County Expo Center in Valparaiso. Although the event was primarily a fundraiser for the Foundation, a portion of the proceeds were awarded to the Porter County Animal Shelter on January 10, 2023 as part of the Foundation’s mission to give back to the community and support a worthy cause.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Indiana man breaks state fishing record twice in 1 day on Lake Michigan

A man from Indiana broke a state fishing record twice in a single day right before the New Year. Scott Skafar, 48, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went fishing in Porter County on Dec. 30, 2022, where he caught two record-breaking fish from Lake Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County looking at curbside solutions to recycling issues

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details as Elkhart County rethinks recycling. They’re looking for new solutions after seeing garbage piling up at their recycling drop-off sites. The county commissioners voted to close these locations in November. The condition of those drop-off sites begged the question, ‘what’s the point of recycling...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

RV industry sees shift in sales post-pandemic

Elkhart County is the RV capital of the world, representing a 36-billion-dollar economic impact on the state of Indiana. The industry has seen its share of highs and lows, with this year being one of those lows. Traveling by RV or Motorhome brings with it a unique experience. It is...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo offering unique sloth encounter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is offering a unique experience for visitors. For a limited time, you can experience a sloth encounter with Lily the sloth and her baby. During the experience, you can feed Lily and her baby, plus learn all about sloths. “We allow you...
SOUTH BEND, IN
harborcountry-news.com

New Buffalo Township draft marihuana zoning ordinance advances

NEW BUFFALO — The New Buffalo Township Planning Commission on Jan. 3 approved sending a draft version of a proposed ordinance “to amend the Township Zoning Ordinance to regulate medical marihuana facilities and adult-use marihuana establishments” and an accompanying overlay map to the Berrien County Planning Commission for its non-binding review (a step required to be taken before the Township Board can consider approving the ordinance).
NEW BUFFALO, MI
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo riverfront district proposal withdrawn from consideration

A measure that would let the city of Valparaiso issue more liquor licenses remains on hold. The city council Monday withdrew a proposed ordinance to establish a riverfront district, after the project that wanted the liquor license withdrew its request. But City Attorney Patrick Lyp said city officials plan to...
VALPARAISO, IN

