Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
“Human Behavior Hacker” Presenting to Region Business LeadersBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenValparaiso, IN
Related
laportecounty.life
General Insurance Services’ Matt Weber makes a difference in the community
General Insurance Services (GIS) Strategic Account Executive Matt Weber believes in getting involved in and giving back to his community wherever he lives and works. Originally from Fort Wayne, he met his wife Lindsey while studying at Purdue University. Through their long-distance relationship, he got to experience the natural beauty where his wife was born and raised in Northern Indiana.
laportecounty.life
Franciscan Health, Geminus to host car seat safety clinics
Franciscan Health Crown Point and Geminus Regional Health Systems are partnering to host two free car seat safety clinics in Valparaiso. The events will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 and on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Valparaiso Fire Department Station No. 2, 2605 Cumberland Drive in Valparaiso.
laportecounty.life
Hobart fire chief thanks St. Mary Medical Center on two-year anniversary of COVID fight
The cursor on Randy Smith’s computer screen blinked among the sentences in an open Word document. “I’m working on a document today, and if I don’t keep that up in front of me, I’ll forget,” he explained. The brain fog and memory loss are remnants...
buildingindiana.com
$6.4M Awarded in South Bend–Elkhart READI Funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 11 programmatic projects during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. The $6.4 million was in addition to $40 million in READI funds awarded in September to Quality of Place projects. With the awarding of the programming funds, the South Bend – Elkhart region has allocated all of its READI dollars.
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
laportecounty.life
Larson-Danielson embraces its Fifth Generation of leaders
If there were such a thing as a perfect transition, Larson-Danielson Construction has found it. In its 115-year history, Larson-Danielson has thrived under four generations of owners. Now, the company is marking the beginning of its fifth generation of leadership. Larson-Danielson, a commercial general contractor and design/build firm based in...
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart recently was sold to Marc Waite, who is returning to the Region from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The post Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident appeared first on Michiana Business News.
laportecounty.life
Memorial Opera House Foundation donates to Porter County Animal Shelter
On October 29, 2022 Memorial Opera House Foundation presented its first inaugural Halloween fundraising gala, Phantoms of the Opera House, which was held at the Porter County Expo Center in Valparaiso. Although the event was primarily a fundraiser for the Foundation, a portion of the proceeds were awarded to the Porter County Animal Shelter on January 10, 2023 as part of the Foundation’s mission to give back to the community and support a worthy cause.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man breaks state fishing record twice in 1 day on Lake Michigan
A man from Indiana broke a state fishing record twice in a single day right before the New Year. Scott Skafar, 48, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went fishing in Porter County on Dec. 30, 2022, where he caught two record-breaking fish from Lake Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
nuvo.net
Letter from Michiana Long Beach needs a lobbyist
Good news at this week’s meeting of the Long Beach Town Council. The members in attendance voted 4-0 to retain lobbyist Chris Gibson and his firm for another legislative session in Indianapolis.
WNDU
Elkhart County looking at curbside solutions to recycling issues
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details as Elkhart County rethinks recycling. They’re looking for new solutions after seeing garbage piling up at their recycling drop-off sites. The county commissioners voted to close these locations in November. The condition of those drop-off sites begged the question, ‘what’s the point of recycling...
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police: 2022 stats “concerning” for safety of drivers and troopers
The Indiana State Police Lowell Post is sharing some new statistics that they say are concerning to the safety of drivers and to their troopers. Troopers arrested just over 508 people for impaired driving in 2022. That’s slightly down from 2021, which was 526. They say while the number is lower, it’s hardly cause for celebration.
3 Northwest Indiana teens charged after ‘brutal attack’ on another teen
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Three teens from Northwest Indiana will face charges after what the Lake County Sheriff is calling a “brutal attack” caught on camera and shared among students on social media. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said detectives believe the attack happened on Jan. 8 in a restroom at the Lake County […]
22 WSBT
RV industry sees shift in sales post-pandemic
Elkhart County is the RV capital of the world, representing a 36-billion-dollar economic impact on the state of Indiana. The industry has seen its share of highs and lows, with this year being one of those lows. Traveling by RV or Motorhome brings with it a unique experience. It is...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo offering unique sloth encounter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is offering a unique experience for visitors. For a limited time, you can experience a sloth encounter with Lily the sloth and her baby. During the experience, you can feed Lily and her baby, plus learn all about sloths. “We allow you...
WNDU
48th Annual ‘Valley RV and Camping Show’ boasts best prices of the year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Valley RV and Camping Show is at the Century Center this weekend, showcasing brand-new 2022-23 RV models. “There’s an RV here for every type of camping and every price point,” says show director, Matt Rose. According to Rose, 2021 was a record...
harborcountry-news.com
New Buffalo Township draft marihuana zoning ordinance advances
NEW BUFFALO — The New Buffalo Township Planning Commission on Jan. 3 approved sending a draft version of a proposed ordinance “to amend the Township Zoning Ordinance to regulate medical marihuana facilities and adult-use marihuana establishments” and an accompanying overlay map to the Berrien County Planning Commission for its non-binding review (a step required to be taken before the Township Board can consider approving the ordinance).
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo riverfront district proposal withdrawn from consideration
A measure that would let the city of Valparaiso issue more liquor licenses remains on hold. The city council Monday withdrew a proposed ordinance to establish a riverfront district, after the project that wanted the liquor license withdrew its request. But City Attorney Patrick Lyp said city officials plan to...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County man, 37, struck by car while checking his mail at mailbox along U.S. 20
An Elkhart County man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, when a 23-year-old woman from LaGrange was traveling along U.S. 20, east of State Road 13, then ran off the road, hitting the 37-year-old man who had gone to the mailbox to check his mail.
Comments / 0