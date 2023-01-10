Read full article on original website
Michigan boy implicates West Clermont Middle School student in school threat
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The 11-year-old Michigan boy who was said to be behind the threat toward West Clermont Middle School has now implicated a student at the school. The alleged threat was made on Snapchat. Detectives tracked down the source through the Snapchat username and IP address to an 11-year-old in Muskegon, Michigan. Investigators contacted the family who confirmed the 11-year-old does not pose a credible threat.
Safe and warm: Heat and water on, people back home at CMHA's Pinecrest Apartments
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - “Safe” and “warm” are two words hundreds of people did not think they would be saying so soon. They were flooded-out of their apartments in the coldest snap the Tri-State has had in decades. The heat went out and the pipes burst two days before Christmas at the Pinecrest Apartments in West Price Hill.
Investigation into CPD officer leads to changes in Personal Crimes Unit
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The investigation into a Cincinnati Police officer not doing his job as a personal crimes investigator has led to changes within the department's Personal Crimes Unit. The unit investigates allegations of sexual assault and child abuse. In 2021, there was an audit of the unit that uncovered...
Cincinnati sandwich manufacturer issues recall due to potential health hazard
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati-area sandwich manufacturer is recalling a number of products due to a potential health hazard. M & B Distributors, Inc. issued the voluntary recall Friday, saying that some sandwiches contain allergens not listed on the labels. Those include:. Chicken Salad Sandwich -- contains egg. Cheeseburger --...
Walmart to ban plastic bags in select stores
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Walmart is getting rid of single-use plastic bags this month, in its New York, Connecticut, and Colorado stores. The company is trying to get ahead of legislation in particular states that have been cutting down on the use of plastics. Ten states have now passed laws banning or restricting plastic bags.
City of Covington workers learning Spanish to better serve growing Hispanic population
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A handful of city workers in Covington are learning Spanish to help bridge the communication gap with the growing Hispanic population. "¡Bienvenidos a Español 2!" That’s the welcome message a handful of city employees are greeted by every Tuesday and Thursday, for two hours...
3 people seriously injured in Roselawn crash, 2 in critical condition
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people are hurt and two are in critical condition after a crash in Roselawn Saturday morning. Emergency units were called to the scene on Summit Road near Reading Road around 2 a.m. Authorities say one car rear-ended another, causing it to hit two parked vehicles.
1 dead, 2 injured in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead and two people are hurt after a crash in Brown County Thursday. Emergency units were called to the scene at the intersection of State Route 32 and Stieman Road in Washington Township around 5:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation shows 61-year-old Claude Wright...
Golden alert canceled for missing Boone County man
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A golden alert has been canceled for a missing Union man after he returned home safely. Justin Wood, 35, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when he told a family member he was going for a walk. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said he...
Loveland's tree investment gets national recognition
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loveland's investment in trees is earning it some national recognition. The city was named a 2022 tree city U.S.A., by the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to effective urban forest management. It earned the designation for having a Tree-Care Ordinance, a Tree Board or Department,...
Experts warn of mental health 'crisis' from TikTok
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Reports indicate that teen addition and depression is rising in connection to apps such as TikTok. In just five years, TikTok has grown to over one billion users worldwide. Last month, the U.S. government banned TikTok on federal devices, citing national security concerns from the app's...
Police investigating shooting in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Covington Saturday. Officers were called to the scene on Main Street near West 6th Street around 11:15 a.m. They found one victim, who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say they have identified everyone...
Study shows promising treatment tests for those with long COVID
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study on long COVID has encouraging news for those who have been struggling with symptoms. This new study did find that in many cases, symptoms of long COVID resolve within a year, but healthcare providers say the better option would be to try and prevent COVID long haulers from ever feeling this way in the first place.
Local doctors testing new way to treat nighttime condition without medicine
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are struggling to find relief from a common condition that keeps people up at night, help may be on the way. Since COVID-19 hit, complaints from a common nighttime syndrome have been on the rise. It often causes pain and involuntary movement in your legs...
Brent Spence Bridge project: What to know
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - With the federal government providing $1.6 billion for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project, the initiative seems on track to break ground later this year, with an estimated completion date for most of the project before 2030. Here are some basic facts about the...
I-71 Northbound shut down during crash investigation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A portion of I-71 was shut down for hours early Sunday morning following a serious crash. It happened around 2:30 a.m. The northbound lanes were shut down between the Martin Luther King Dr. and Dana Avenue exits. Police say initial reports indicate a wrong-way driver was involved.
New guidelines released to prevent bone loss and breaks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The next time you go to the doctor’s office, don't be surprised if you get asked a few questions about your bones. The American College of Physicians just released new guidelines for building better bones. The focus is stopping bone breaks from osteoporosis or bone loss...
Local man stepping up to find kidney donor for his best friend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is stepping up to ask for a kidney for one of his best friends. After years of trying everything to keep his kidneys going, Patrick Murray is now in end stage renal disease. That means he's on dialysis, a process that filters the blood.
Verdin Company bells have chimed for more than 180 years in dozens of countries
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It was back in 1842 when a local company made its very first clock installation, the one there at the top of Old Saint Mary's Church. A lot of time has passed since then but that company is still ticking today. "When we turned 175 years, we...
Adopt-a-Pet: The SPCA is full of puppies like Ryan and Asriel!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati is chock full of adorable puppies like Ryan and Asriel!. Ryan is a two-month-old Shepherd-mix. He's a bundle of energy, but very sweet and fun. Asriel is also a two-month-old Shepherd-mix. He's a little calmer, but still loves to play. For more information, or...
