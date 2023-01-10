ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crusader Newspaper

Melton’s Reaction to Gary Public Safety Press Conference

First, I give my sincere thanks to Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter as well as Gov. Eric Holcomb for providing support to the Gary Police Department since April 2022. I want to congratulate Indiana State Police Major Jerry Williams on his appointment as Interim Chief of Police. I believe he has a love and commitment for the City of Gary. I also believe that he has the knowledge and ability that the department needs at this moment to help stabilize the Gary Police Department after several years of the current administration’s failure to provide consistent and stable leadership.
GARY, IN
WIBC.com

A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests

LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Winter break at East Chicago Central

East Chicago (EC) Central High School celebrated a holiday spirit week from December 12-16. All staff and students were encouraged to participate. Students and staff had a lot of fun dressing up; they wore very unique and cute outfits. The season of giving Holiday Dinner Drive-Thru was December 10 from...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Community organizations working together to address food insecurity at Gary school

Many children who rely on school meals for their nutrition struggle with food insecurity on the weekends. At Gary's McCullough Academy, about 300 of the school's 411 students qualify for free or reduced price meals, according to data from the Indiana Department of Education. Now, 100 McCullough students will get a backpack of weekend meals, thanks to an effort organized by the Northern Indiana chapter of The Links.
GARY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

K-9 Captures Man in Chase from 7 Eleven

(La Porte, IN) - A man could not outrun a police dog in a chase that began early Thursday morning outside the new 7 Eleven in La Porte. Just before 3 a.m., a La Porte County Police officer walked into the store and recognized Jesse Maupin because of his previous encounters with law enforcement.
LA PORTE, IN
laportecounty.life

Larson-Danielson embraces its Fifth Generation of leaders

If there were such a thing as a perfect transition, Larson-Danielson Construction has found it. In its 115-year history, Larson-Danielson has thrived under four generations of owners. Now, the company is marking the beginning of its fifth generation of leadership. Larson-Danielson, a commercial general contractor and design/build firm based in...
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Surprise Catch for Police

(Michigan City, IN) - A Kingsford Heights woman familiar enough to law enforcement to be recognized is back in jail on heroin related and other counts. Natalie Stowe, 27, was spotted by officers on routine patrol in Michigan City on January 4 in the area of Barker Avenue and Elm Street.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Mason Leaving Michigan City

(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City's football program is looking for a new head coach. Phil Mason is leaving after six seasons. Mason turned the Wolves’ football program around, claiming three 5A Regional Championships. His 45 wins is the most for any Wolves coach since consolidation and 4th among all City football coaches.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
regionnewssource.org

Gary Man Sentenced For Firearm Offense

Daiquan McClinton, 21 years old, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after pleading guilty to possessing an unregistered machinegun, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson, Wednesday. McClinton was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised...
GARY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Meth Seized After Bicycle Chase

(La Porte, IN) - A man who fled from police on a bicycle was allegedly found with a large amount of methamphetamine. Larry Phillips, Jr., 51, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, a police officer on January 5 saw Phillips riding a bicycle on Ridge...
LA PORTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Munster police seeking shoplifter who stole laundry detergent from Strack & Van Til

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Munster, Indiana are asking for your help finding a shoplifting suspect with a penchant for cleaning products.Investigators say a man walked into the Strack and Van Til supermarket on New Year's Day, and stole a "large amount" of laundry detergent.Munster police released surveillance images of the shoplifter.Anyone recognizes the man is asked to contact Munster Police Detective Justin Palas at jpalas@munster.org or 219-836-6629. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
MUNSTER, IN
vincennespbs.org

Two police chases in Knox County

Three residents of Chicago were arrested overnight in Knox County by Indiana State Police. Arrest reports show 20-year-old Brianna Ransom was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle while 20-year-old Tyger Steen and 21-year-old Dvontre Watkins were charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Firearm with an Altered Serial Number as well as Interfering with a Criminal Investigation.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WGN News

3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago

GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd Avenue. According to the Lake County […]
GARY, IN
WNDU

Body found along Chicago shoreline identified as Gary man

CHICAGO (AP) - A body discovered Sunday along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Gary man, authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Monday that the body was identified as that of John Puza Jr., 48, the Chicago Tribune reported. Puza’s...
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man arrested for December murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say shot and killed a man 10 days before Christmas on the city’s east side. Antonio Johnson, of Gary, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of 37-year-old Melvin Hall Jr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. On Dec....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Police investigating after one shot on W. Western Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m. One victim is confirmed to be in the hospital. The victim’s condition is unclear at this time....
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Gamble Backfires at Casino

(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged roll of the dice by a La Porte man for free money turned up snake eyes. He was allegedly found with drugs after trying to pull a fast one at Blue Chip Casino recently. According to police, Brett Pumroy on January 3 tried exchanging...
