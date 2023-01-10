Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Inventor Of A Multi-Billion Dollar Company Who Died Addicted And PennilessThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
The Auburn Tiger's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardAuburn, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, GA
“Her Kids Were Left By Themselves,” Family Says Missing Georgia Mother Would Never Leave Her Children AloneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Related
Phenix City resident found with gunshot wounds in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Phenix City resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Columbus early Sunday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. in Columbus at 3:19 a.m. Upon arrival officers were led to a lot between 3rd and 2nd Avenue. […]
wltz.com
Police attempting to ID fraud suspect last seen at Walmart in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for the identity of an individual suspected of committing multiple crimes at a local Walmart. Authorities say the suspect below is accused of entering auto and financial card fraud. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road. According...
“Barely responsive” Lee Co. Deputy now at home after hazmat exposure
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at home after being exposed to a hazardous substance and suffering a medical emergency in his patrol vehicle while transporting a suspect along US Hwy 280. Investigators are trying to confirm if it was Fentanyl. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the incident […]
WTVM
Lanett Police Department notices an increase of fraudulent money
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department has seen an increase of fraudulent money being passed at different businesses. The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills are also printed on standard paper and do not feel like normal bills.
WTVM
LaGrange man arrested, charged with cocaine trafficking
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 14, around 10:25pm, members of the LaGrange Police Departments Special Investigations Unit made contact with Xavier Rafael Edmondson, at 801 Daniel Street. During the subsequent contact, Edmondson was found to be in possession of approximately 88 grams, or 3.5 ounces of powder cocaine, 1...
Lee Co. Deputy revived by Narcan after hazardous material exposure
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at East Alabama Medical Center Friday night after coming into contact with a hazardous substance while doing his job. The substance may be Fentanyl, but that’s not confirmed at this hour. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones tells WRBL around 6 p.m. Friday night […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Husband stabbed his wife to death in LaGrange, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange man is facing murder charges after stabbing his wife, according to police. The LaGrange Police Department says that officers responded to the 300 block of Lukken Industrial Drive in reference to a traffic crash on Friday evening. Upon arrival, one of the...
MCSO capture suspect wanted in New York City for Murder
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit collaborated with the United States Marshals Service and the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to apprehend a wanted individual residing in Muscogee County. According to MCSO, Dayshawn Vaughns was wanted by NYPD for Murder. MCSO investigators, […]
Opelika police continue search for man last seen in late 2022
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department continues to search for a man missing since mid-November of last year. Jimmie Roy Smith, 68, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19, 2022, near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. According to police, Smith was staying at a hotel on […]
wltz.com
Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
WSFA
Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following an incident in Montgomery Wednesday morning. According to Montgomery police, the incident happened around 6:35 a.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. Officers and medics were called to the scene after a report that someone had died. There, emergency officials found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two more juvenile suspects involved in deadly Cross Tie Court shooting appear in Recorder’s Court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two more juvenile suspects, charged in the murder of 16-year-old Joshua Huff, appeared in Recorder’s Court on Thursday. Malik Lewis and Mayel Porter appeared in court one day after Gregory Harris in connection to the Cross Tie Court shooting back in November. All three suspects are being charged as adults due to […]
UPDATE: Mother and 4-year-old son found safe
UPDATE 1/12/23 11:39 a.m.: Olivia Landrum and Quavion Landrum were both found safe, according to the Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a mother with her 4-year-old son last seen Wednesday morning. Olivia Landrum, 32, and Quavion Landrum, 4, went missing from the 500 block of Brown […]
‘It was brutal’; Man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, Ala. (pictured left), was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. […]
Man arrested for punching woman, officer at local business
He will be booked on charges of simple battery, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer and a citation for reckless operation of a vehicle.
WSFA
I-85 near Shorter reopens hours after truck’s boom hits bridge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 northbound has fully reopened near Shorter in Macon County several hours after a single-vehicle crash forced lanes to close. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 7:38 a.m. and involved involved a boom truck that malfunctioned. The truck’s boom started to rise while the driver was traveling north along the interstate, then struck the bridge going to Macon County Rd 97.
UPDATE: Boom truck damages bridge on I-85, causes Macon County 97 closure
UPDATE 1/13/2023 1:41 p.m.: According to ALEA, the scene is clear. UPDATE 1/13/2023: ALEA provided an updating on this crash, stating it was single-vehicle opposed to multi-vehicle. The boom on a boom truck struck a bridge going towards Macon County 97, according to ALEA. Part of the bridge was damaged. ALEA says the boom also […]
WSFA
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
'Grabbed my wife, threw her down' | Residents recall moment storm hit LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. — As the storm roared east from Alabama and into Georgia Thursday, it took aim at LaGrange and Troup County. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed. One neighborhood took a direct hit– just south and east of downtown LaGrange--the Lexington Park / Baldwin Park subdivision. Homes were torn and blown apart, and much of what’s left of them was scattered across the yards and streets.
Comments / 1