Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lafourchegazette.com
Dufrene Building Materials honored as Thibodaux's 2022 Business of the Year
A local business with multiple locations in the Bayou Region won top honors at the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce's Awards Banquet, being named the 2022 Business of the Year. Dufrene Building Materials won the honor, earning the award at the chamber's annual awards banquet last night at the Harang Auditorium.
lafourchegazette.com
Several locals fill loaded 7-4A All-District Team
Arguably the best player in the state in 2022 is the Offensive District MVP in District 7-4A. Lutcher quarterback D'Wanye Winfield won offensive MVP in the local district, which should come as no surprise because the Bulldogs' standout contributed to 70 total touchdowns this season while leading his team to the 4A State Championship.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Colonels get back on track in win over Northwestern State
After losing 2-straight Southland Conference games, Nicholls got back right on Saturday, scoring a home win over Northwestern State – the same team to beat Nicholls 7 days prior. See photos from the game online. Photos by BRAD WEIMER | CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER.
lafourchegazette.com
Arrests Made In Two Separate Homicide Investigations
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kailan Johnson (B/M, 22), of Vacherie, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony) & Carl Shelvin (B/M, 28), of Gray, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony). Late yesterday evening, (Thursday, January 12, 2023), suspects from two recent homicide investigations were taken...
lafourchegazette.com
Breaux Petroleum given Lifetime Membership Award from Lafourche Chamber of Commerce
The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce welcomed Breaux Petroleum Products with a Lifetime Membership Award – the first-ever membership given by the chamber. The local business was welcomed as the January Bayou Briefing Luncheon presenter. Representing the company's fifth generation of family leadership were brothers Blake and Derek Breaux, who...
Comments / 0