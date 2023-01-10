ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raceland, LA

Dufrene Building Materials honored as Thibodaux's 2022 Business of the Year

A local business with multiple locations in the Bayou Region won top honors at the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce's Awards Banquet, being named the 2022 Business of the Year. Dufrene Building Materials won the honor, earning the award at the chamber's annual awards banquet last night at the Harang Auditorium.
THIBODAUX, LA
Several locals fill loaded 7-4A All-District Team

Arguably the best player in the state in 2022 is the Offensive District MVP in District 7-4A. Lutcher quarterback D'Wanye Winfield won offensive MVP in the local district, which should come as no surprise because the Bulldogs' standout contributed to 70 total touchdowns this season while leading his team to the 4A State Championship.
Arrests Made In Two Separate Homicide Investigations

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kailan Johnson (B/M, 22), of Vacherie, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony) & Carl Shelvin (B/M, 28), of Gray, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony). Late yesterday evening, (Thursday, January 12, 2023), suspects from two recent homicide investigations were taken...
THIBODAUX, LA

