Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana womanEdy ZooLaplace, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss UniverseHamza Hayat
Gabriel of USA crowned Miss Universe :India's Harnaz wears crownSikara
Related
NBA
Utah Jazz to Celebrate Former All-Stars
The Utah Jazz are set to celebrate four former All-Stars during the month of January prior to the team’s hosting of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Feb. 17-19. Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Leonard “Truck” Robinson will be in attendance for the game against Philadelphia on Jan. 14 with Adrian Dantley being recognized at the game against Dallas on Jan. 28.
NBA
"Great Stuff Down The Stretch" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Orlando
There’s one thing you can say about this Utah Jazz team — they’re always entertaining. No matter the odds or circumstances, the Jazz are going to be a team that fights until the end — and Friday night in Vivint Arena was more of the same. Thanks to clutch play on both ends of the court, Utah pulled out the 112-108 victory over Orlando.
NBA
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk
Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
NBA
Some big, memorable single-game crowds in NBA history
Fans have fueled the NBA’s global presence for decades. The explosion of national television audiences in the 1980s and live-stream viewers in the 21st century each served as pivotal launching pads for the visibility of the league and its stars. But attending the game itself remains the ultimate experience,...
NBA
"I'll Be Back" | Sexton Expected To Return When Utah Hosts Orlando On Friday Night
After picking up arguably their best win of the season three nights ago against Cleveland, the Jazz continue their extended homestand when they face the streaking Magic on Friday night. In what was an emotional night following the return of Donovan Mitchell back to Vivint Arena, Utah showed off its...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBA
Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum's recent performance, postseason polls | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi is joined by Pelicans writer Jim Eichenhofer to discuss New Orleans' recent loss to the red hot Celtics in Boston, CJ McCollum’s recent streak of huge games and his case for making his first All-Star game, as well as the upcoming schedule.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.13.2023
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: OKC (19-23, 6-14 on the road) at Bulls (19-23, 11-9 at home) 7PM . RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26.1 ppg. OKC:. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls:...
NBA
NBA fines Andre Iguodala $25K for language at official, throwing game ball
NEW YORK –Golden State Warriors guard-forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Iguodala made the comments following his having...
NBA
Tyrese Haliburton Medical Update
The Indiana Pacers announced on Thursday that guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone contusion during the third quarter of last night’s game at New York. He underwent an MRI this afternoon on his elbow and knee in Indianapolis and the team is awaiting additional opinion on the results of those scans.
NBA
Thunder Victorious in Philly
After a loss in Miami left a bad taste in their mouth, OKC took the opportunity to respond against Philadelphia, a team who just beat the Thunder at home on New Year’s Eve. The Thunder shot out of the gates strong offensively, posting 35 points in the first quarter before following it up with 32 in the second. Defensively, the effort was equally tenacious as the Thunder forced three turnovers and swatted away a block all within the first four minutes of action.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/13/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 13, 2023. Herb Jones questionable for Friday game at Detroit. New Orleans second-year wing Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as questionable on Thursday’s official injury list submitted...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Mavericks 1-12-23
After a couple of days off, the Lakers (19-22) return to action against the Mavericks (23-19) on Thursday night. The game tips at 7:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet, TNT, and 710 ESPN Radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. INJURY UPDATES. After an already banged up...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire: Week 14
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played in Week 14.
NBA
C's Role Players Step Up in Brooklyn, Cool Off Nets
The Boston Celtics rolled into Brooklyn Thursday, down two starters on the second night of a back-to-back, to face a Nets team that had piled up 18 wins in its previous 20 outings. Despite having no Jaylen Brown, no Al Horford, and getting the lowest-scoring effort out of Jayson Tatum...
NBA
Herb Jones questionable for Friday game at Detroit
New Orleans second-year wing Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as questionable on Thursday’s official injury list submitted to the NBA. Three Pelicans players remain out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain). On...
NBA
Defensive Effort Fuels Thunder Win
The Thunder faced a difficult challenge on the second night of a back-to-back. After defeating the 76ers handily on Thursday night, the team traveled back to the Central Time zone and had to get back to zero-and-zero to take on the Chicago Bulls and a confident Zach LaVine on Friday night.
NBA
Lillard Remains 7th Among West Guards In Second All-Star Voting Returns
New year, mostly the same All-Star starters voting results. Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, who ranks 12th in points per game and 13th in assist per game this season, remains at seventh among West guards in the latest round of fan voting returns for starters at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Lillard now has 480,259 votes, roughly 166,000 more votes than he received in the first release of fan votes last week.
NBA
Orlando Magic Among Very Best in This One Important Defensive Category
SALT LAKE CITY - Can you guess which four teams last season were the best at defending the 3-point line?. It’s easy to answer if you remember how the playoffs unfolded. The top four teams at guarding the 3-point line in the 2021-22 regular season were the four teams that ultimately reached the conference finals: the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors, and the Dallas Mavericks. Fifth, by the way, were the Phoenix Suns, who had the league’s top overall record going into the playoffs.
Comments / 0