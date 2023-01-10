Read full article on original website
The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming’s First Cat Café Opens in Casper
Me-ow. It was bound to happen. The only thing better than a cup of coffee is a cup of coffee while you're sitting next to a cat. Somebody, somewhere, realized this and the very first cat café was created in 1998, in Taipei, Taiwan. It was called 'Cat Flower Garden' and it started a trend that eventually made its way to America.
‘A Volatile Year’ : 2023 Report Published for Wyoming Oil & Gas Industry
The immediate future is good for the oil and gas industry in Wyoming. However, the market is unable to find stable footing with daily price swings for both oil and gas and day-to-day uncertainty that delays increased capital expenditures and dissuades investors, according to the annual summary report for oil and gas in Wyoming that was recently published by the Wyoming State Geological Survey.
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Supervisor Wins Technician of the Year Award
The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) announced in a press release the recent award given to Cheryl Schwartzkopf, district supervisor for Converse County Weed and Pest. “She works well with landowners, county and state officials, and other weed and pest districts around the state.”. The Wyoming Association of Conservation...
‘Sextortion’ Documentary to be Shown in Wyoming; Casper on April 4
Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months. “Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.
A Lucky Wyoming Man Grateful To Survive A Grizzly Attack
Lee Francis is a 65 year old Dentist from Evanston, WY. Francis and his son, who is also a Dentist, were on a mule deer hunt in northern Wyoming in the fall of 2022 when he was attacked and survived a grizzly bear. The two Dentists are not strangers to...
Wyoming Department of Education Announces Child and Adult Food Care Program Sites
The Wyoming Department of Education has announced the participating Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) organizations in Wyoming. The program reimburses participating organizations for nutritious meals and snacks served to children in child care centers and family day care homes. The program teaches good eating habits and assures that...
Wyoming Search And Rescue Looks Danger In The Eye To Save Others
Every year in the mountains of Wyoming, search and rescue teams are called out to help stranded skiers, snowmobilers, snowboarders, hikers, campers and others that lose their way. Thankfully for us, we have incredible search and rescue teams at the ready. On average SAR teams are called out over 300...
Which Is Best For Wyoming Winters: Snowmobile or UTV With Tracks?
Wintertime in Wyoming offers so many fun activities and one of the coolest is riding around on a snowmobile or UTV/ATV with tracks. This question is one that has been on my mind for quite sometime. As someone that has never owned a snowmobile and only driven one a couple...
Are You Super Excited For Wyoming Game & Fish Summer Camps?
We may have just started Winter of 2023, but it's never too early to start thinking about what summer activities you'd like to do for your family. Wyoming's summer activities seem to be almost endless, with camping, hiking, biking, exploring, learning, traveling and sightseeing, all right here in our backyard.
Gas Prices Rise in Wyoming, Diesel Prices Drift Down
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.01/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 6.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
Warning People Don’t Understand Why Wyomingites Do These Things
Living in Wyoming, we have our own ways of living. The climate and politics make a living here unique. Wyoming is beautiful, rugged, and truly a place of its own. Some outsiders may not understand the wisdom of why we do the things we do. The locals get it. Last...
Montana Man Gets Nearly 4 Years for Role in US Capitol Riot
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who was among the first people to illegally enter the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was sentenced to federal prison on the two-year anniversary of the insurrection. Jerod Hughes of East Helena...
Wyoming Man Killed and Two Injured in Collision Near Lander on New Year’s Day
A Wyoming man, 56, died after a head-on collision near Lander, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:09 p.m. on January 1st near milepost 40.3 on WY-28. According to the crash summary:. The man was driving a Ford F-350 headed westbound when he met an eastbound...
