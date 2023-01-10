Bill Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft, doesn’t appear persuaded by Web3‘s and the metaverse’s significance, claiming that the technology is not “revolutionary.”. The business magnate responded to a Redditor’s question about what modern technology has the potential that the internet did in 2000 by saying: “AI is the big one. I don’t think Web3 was that big or that metaverse stuff alone was revolutionary, but AI is quite revolutionary.”

