crypto-academy.org
FTX Recovered $5B in Cash & Liquid Crypto
The insolvent cryptocurrency exchange has “recovered $5 billion in cash and liquid cryptocurrencies,” claims FTX attorney Andy Dietderich. The entire amount of the client deficit is “still unknown,” and the exchange is currently “trying to restore transaction history.”. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas seized...
crypto-academy.org
Amazon Partners With Avalanche To Scale Blockchain Adoption
The two firms stated in a blog post on Wednesday that they will collaborate to strive to increase the use of blockchain technology by businesses, organizations, and governments. Amazon Web Services is a cloud computing platform. Given that AWS will support Avalanche‘s infrastructure and decentralized applications (DApps), the agreement will...
crypto-academy.org
Sam Bankman-Fried: “I Didn’t Steal User Funds”
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, has denied the accusations made against him in a “pre-mortem overview” of the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. Bankman-Fried stated in a post on January 12 on Substack that FTX US had been “totally solvent” at the time the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with about $350 million in cash on hand, distinguishing between businesses under the FTX umbrella.
crypto-academy.org
FTX To Sell Altcoins Worth $4.6B
Even if the FTX bankruptcy happened two months ago, the problem for the cryptocurrency sector is far from resolved. The new FTX CEO John Ray and his staff are now searching for as many liquid assets as possible to make up for the losses suffered by the customers. They have...
crypto-academy.org
Binance Gains Court Approval To Acquire Voyager Digital
Voyager Digital filed for bankruptcy back in July, blaming the state of the market. Numerous businesses gathered to prevent Voyager from going bankrupt. FTX, a now-bankrupt company, was a strong contender. However, Binance’s US division was successful in getting the court’s blessing for the same. The news that...
crypto-academy.org
Bill Gates: Web3 Is Not A Big Deal
Bill Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft, doesn’t appear persuaded by Web3‘s and the metaverse’s significance, claiming that the technology is not “revolutionary.”. The business magnate responded to a Redditor’s question about what modern technology has the potential that the internet did in 2000 by saying: “AI is the big one. I don’t think Web3 was that big or that metaverse stuff alone was revolutionary, but AI is quite revolutionary.”
crypto-academy.org
FTX Bankruptcy Reveals Investors Set To Be Wiped Out, Including Tom Brady
The New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, the football player Tom Brady, and the model Gisele Bündchen all suffered significant investment losses due to the catastrophic collapse of FTX. A list of FTX’s top stock holders was made public on Monday as part of the bankruptcy proceedings, revealing how...
crypto-academy.org
FTX Bought 101 Bored Apes at the Record-Breaking Sotheby’s Auction For $24M
With a winning offer of $24.39 million, the sale of Yuga Labs’ 101 Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection has exceeded expectations. The famed auction house Sotheby’s, which had originally predicted that the collection would bring in between $12 million and $18 million, sponsored the sale, which ended on Friday.
