ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Secret to how prehistoric humans survived winter uncovered

Prehistoric humans living in northern Europe over 300,000 years ago used bear skin to survive the harsh winters, a new study reveals.The study, published recently in the Journal of Human Evolution, examined traces on bones from the archaeological site of Schöningen in Lower Saxony and found cut marks on the foot and toe bone remains of a cave bear discovered at the stone age site.Researchers, including those from the University of Tubingen in Germany, say the new findings are one of the oldest evidence of this type in the world from early human ancestors, who were still not likely...
sciencealert.com

Well-Preserved 'Bog Body' Unearthed in Denmark Might Be Remains of an Ancient Ritual

An ancient and well-preserved skeleton – potentially a remnant of a ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago – was discovered by archeologists in Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, had been excavating on the site of a planned housing development in the Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen.
Vice

A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
Ricky

An archeologist claims to have discovered where the Garden of Eden is located

Depiction of the Garden of EdenPhoto byTheTorah.com. The Garden of Eden is one of the most prominent locations to be mentioned in the Bible. This garden was the place where the famous story of Adam and Eve took place. This was the place where God created Adam from the ground and later created Eve from one of Adam's ribs to give him companionship.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Andrei Tapalaga

New study confirms everybody alive today came from one African country

All of humanity comes from the same place.Photo byDamian PatkowskionUnsplash. It can be difficult to determine where humanity started, especially going back many years. We know that there is a start, a single person or "patient zero" where it all started. Something else that has been known for many years and lots of scientific studies has confirmed is that humanity did come from the African continent, but this was during a time when all continents were merged together, forming a supercontinent known as Rodinia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy