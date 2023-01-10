Read full article on original website
NHL
LA Kings vs. New Jersey Devils: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the New Jersey Devils:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Devils: 26 - 12 - 3 (55 pts) Kings: 25 - 14 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings have outshot their opponent in each of their last six games, dating back to Dec. 31 vs. Philadelphia. During that time, the team collectively outshot their opponents 191-156.
Why this was the Bruins’ biggest win of the year
In what felt like a playoff game, and what may have been a playoff preview, the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night in a thrilling 4-3 game at TD Garden.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - January 14
NEW YORK - The Canadiens held a morning skate at UBS Arena ahead of their matchup with the Islanders on Saturday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, January 14. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Coyotes
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets play their lone home game in a nine-game stretch tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. Stay tuned for all the updates from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and the line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The Jets are 11-3-0...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ STARS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Dallas. The Flames continue a five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. MT, so adjust your schedules accordingly!. The Flames held a 30-minute practice in...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ STARS
SAY WHAT - 'YOU CAN'T PANIC'. What was talked about following a 6-5 win over the Stars. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "I think we've been playing well. Tonight, obviously, we let (off) in the third period, but still, we've got to take that as a learning curve. We got the two points we wanted and I think we've been putting up a lot of points lately, so we've got to keep doing what we're doing.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the latter half of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (17-18-7) will visit Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-15-6) at Capital One Arena on Saturday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
NHL
NHL
Postgame Report | Buffalo rides strong 3rd period to victory in Nashville
NASHVILLE - Don Granato remarked on Saturday morning how the Sabres have seemed to embrace the challenge of playing in raucous road arenas. In the best environments, it can feel like the 20 players in uniform are up against 18,000 people in attendance. "They've thrived in these types of situations,"...
NHL
Recap: Canes Complete Regular Season Series Sweep of Penguins
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins for a fourth and final time this regular season on Saturday, rounding out their four-game series with a 2-1 final score. The Story. Entering the contest without Max Pacioretty due to a lower-body injury suffered Thursday in Columbus, Rod Brind'Amour...
NHL
Video Review: BUF @ NSH - 7:31 of the Second Period
Explanation: After video review confirmed the puck did cross the Buffalo goal line, the Referees informed the Situation Room they had no goal on the ice because of goaltender interference. game recap. Grzelcyk's late goal lifts Bruins past Maple Leafs in Atlantic showdown. Scores with 1:16 left in 3rd for...
NHL
Mailbag #49: Just Past Halfway
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are back in the win column with a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Before a busy back-to-back weekend at PNC Arena, let's answer some of your questions. (Please Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.) Update on Pacioretty? -...
NHL
Kraken score 8, cruise past Blackhawks to sweep 7-game road trip
CHICAGO -- The Seattle Kraken became the first team in NHL history to sweep a road trip of at least seven games when they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 at United Center on Saturday. The Kraken (26-12-4), who have also won eighth straight overall, scored six goals on their first...
NHL
Projected Lineup: January 14 vs. Pittsburgh
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without forward Max Pacioretty Saturday as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. In just his fourth game of the season, Thursday night in Columbus, the veteran left during the first period with a lower-body injury. While it's difficult news to lose a player of his caliber, it is a positive that the new injury is unrelated to the Achilles tear that kept him on the sidelines for the first three months of the season.
NHL
Predators receive send-off from own youth hockey team in Montreal
Young players give out high-fives at hotel, in Canada for tournament. The Nashville Predators got a mighty send-off on Thursday. The 10U Preds Select travel hockey team high-fived and cheered the Predators players at their hotel before Nashville's game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The young team...
NHL
Predators Recall Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL)
Predators take on Buffalo Sabres tonight as part of Saturday Night in Smashville. Nashville, Tenn. (January 14, 2023) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL). McKeown, 26 (1/20/96), has appeared in five games this...
NHL
BLOG: Former Premier League Goalkeeper Cech Spends Week with Blackhawks
Petr Cech took part in some Blackhawks practices with the help of his friend and current goaltender Petr Mrazek. Legendary Premier League goalkeeper Petr Cech joined the Chicago Blackhawks over the past week taking in practices and watching games while spending time with his friend and fellow Czech, Petr Mrazek.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: OTT @ ARI - 14:45 of the First Period
Explanation: Video review confirmed that no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Derick Brassard's goal. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Kraken shut out Bruins, hand them 1st home regulation loss. Win 7th in row, end Boston's 14-game point streak. by Joe Pohoryles /...
NHL
Kane placed on injured reserve by Blackhawks with lower-body injury
CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane was placed on injured reserve by the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday with a lower-body injury, retroactive to Jan. 3. Kane skated for about 40 minutes and then joined the Blackhawks for the morning skate before saying he'd miss his third straight game, against the Colorado Avalanche at United Center on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW). He did not play when the Blackhawks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 on Friday and the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime Sunday.
NHL
The Backcheck: Trip starts with a win in St. Louis
Entering Saturday night with a 9-9-0 record on the road this season, the Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a strong start in the first game of a season-long, five-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. While the Bolts got the start...
