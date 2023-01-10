Dunkirk firefighters made quick work of a house fire Saturday afternoon in the city's Second Ward. City Fire Chief Mike Edwards says crews were called to a single-family home at 519 McKinley Avenue shortly after 2:30 PM and found smoke coming from the attic area. According to Edwards, the flames were found on the second floor, extending to the attic. Firefighters quickly put out the flames by advancing two hose lines into the house. No injuries were reported, and the family is receiving assistance from the Red Cross. East Dunkirk Fire assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.

