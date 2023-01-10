Read full article on original website
MrsJustice
4d ago
don't blame work from home.... its all these new diet crazes. soul foods aren't on most diet plans sadly. and food costs rising has alot of people drawing back from takeout/restaurants. I'd say do a food truck to go with original location that way you can target many areas.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
Buffalo house fire causes $210k in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire officials say a two-alarm house fire at 468 Busti Ave. caused an estimated $210,000 in damages. Officials say the fire began in the rear of the vacant, under renovation structure and began around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. In addition to the $210,000 in damage to the house, an additional […]
Man arrested in connection with Kensington Avenue homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Jan. 5. The shooting happened in the 900 block of Kensington Avenue around 10:30 a.m.. When officers responded to the scene, they found two victims that were shot. Police said...
Hope Rises: Business destroyed in West Side Bazaar fire plans to reopen in Hamburg
Friday morning on Wake Up, Heinrich explained the story behind the restaurant's name and its origins.
Arrest made tied to fatal Kensington Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Jan. 5. Jerry Simpson, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault for his alleged role in the shooting following an investigation by the Buffalo Police Homicide Unit. Police […]
Elmwood Village residents spar with Douglas Development over changes to Bidwell block redevelopment
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Development is looking to alter its original plans for its Bidwell/Elmwood block redevelopment. Originally, the plans called for a four-story redevelopment of the block that would house 34 apartments. Retail was also part of the plan and dedicated parking wasn't on the table. But now...
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County on Saturday night, Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday night and during the day Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. to 7...
Buffalo Police: Man arrested after trying to break into looted Aldi
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is in custody after Buffalo Police say he tried breaking into an Aldi that was looted during the blizzard. Police said 36-year-old James Williams is accused of trying to remove plywood from the grocery store on Broadway in order to get inside. Police said that when they found him, he had "burglary tools" on him.
One dead, another injured after shooting on Kensington Avenue
Buffalo police say one man is dead and another is injured following a shooting incident on Kensington Avenue January 5.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Firefighters Quell McKinley Avenue House Fire
Dunkirk firefighters made quick work of a house fire Saturday afternoon in the city's Second Ward. City Fire Chief Mike Edwards says crews were called to a single-family home at 519 McKinley Avenue shortly after 2:30 PM and found smoke coming from the attic area. According to Edwards, the flames were found on the second floor, extending to the attic. Firefighters quickly put out the flames by advancing two hose lines into the house. No injuries were reported, and the family is receiving assistance from the Red Cross. East Dunkirk Fire assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.
Court security officers donate to Buffalo family that lost 5 children in house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly two weeks after a Dec. 31 fire, which claimed the lives of five young children on Dartmouth Avenue, Lisa Liggins, who along with her husband was caring for the children, remains in an ICU at Erie County Medical Center with burns over 80 percent of her body, according to pastor Duane Price of Cornerstone Church Ministries.
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
It was a busy night for emergency crews in and around Buffalo, New York. As the heavy rains ended and the heavy wet snow began, there were a variety of issues that first responders were faced with. There were reports of a shooting in Depew on Thursday night and that...
Response to Love Center attempts to ID trespassers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Response to Love Center is attempting to identify a couple trespassers who dared to cross Sister Mary Johnice. According to a Facebook post by the group, "these two morons decided to climb up on the building at Response to Love Center to strip our building of our gutters and downspouts to make a few bucks at the scrap yard, thinking our downspouts are made of copper. Well too bad they are made of aluminum worth only pennies."
WKBW-TV
Town of Tonawanda plumbing company serviced hundreds of customers free of charge amid Blizzard '22
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesis of the Buffalo Blizzard of '22 brought in whiteout conditions bright and early at 8 a.m., on that dreadful Friday leading into Christmas weekend. "Yeah, we didn't know what to expect. It started Friday morning. We didn't know what we were...
Amherst man arraigned for drunk driving, causing crash in Grand Island
An Amherst man was arraigned on Thursday afternoon before a Grand Island Court judge on one count of Driving While Intoxicated and one count of Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanors). Read more here:
nyspnews.com
Buffalo man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI
On January 9, 2023 at 4:17 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Juan T. Jenkins, 23 of Buffalo, NY for Driving while Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated with a Child, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On January 9, 2023, Troopers responded to...
Wheel Locks For Drivers In Hamburg, New York
The new year is not even two weeks old and there has already been a string of cars that have been stolen. Just this week, Niagara County Deputies arrested a few underage thieves who stole a Kia and took it for a joy ride through the county. There is a new push to prevent these thefts across Western New York.
Man arrested following attempted Aldi burglary
He was charged with one count of burglary in the third degree and one count of possession of burglar's tools.
Buffalo neighbors honored for service to city ahead of MLK holiday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we call to mind Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend, the City of Buffalo recognized six people and one organization who over the past year they believe exemplified Dr. King's commitment to service. Whether those recognized made meals for families impacted by the tragic...
Man able to escape from house fire in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — According to officers on the scene, a man was trapped inside a house fire in Jamestown on Friday afternoon. He managed to escape by exiting through the home's second-story window. Jamestown's Fire Battalion tells 2 On Your Side that firefighters were called to a home on...
Woman in critical condition after shots fired incident in Depew
DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew Police say they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Thursday night. At 10:10 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of shots fired on Darwin Drive where, they say, they located a female victim who was struck by gunfire. The female was transported to ECMC where […]
