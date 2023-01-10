ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas higher ed leaders optimistic about funding

When the Texas Legislature convened in January 2021 amid a global pandemic, higher education officials came to Austin and braced for budget cuts as the state grappled with how to make sure it could withstand an economic downturn brought by COVID-19. Two years later, the tone kicking off the 2023...
Price of eggs continue to soar in Texas and nationwide

Food prices are up all over the grocery store but the cost of eggs has almost hit the breaking point. In a month’s time they’ve double in price. Eggs are a staple item that’s tough to skip on the grocery list – that’s why shelling out big bucks per dozen is no yoke.
Dog flu outbreak puts strain on pet owners, local shelters in Texas

An outbreak of dog flu has canines spreading the disease across North Texas. Like humans, dogs with the flu may have a cough, runny nose, fever or a reduced appetite. Dog flu is rarely fatal but highly contagious, according to Lori Teller, who specializes in veterinary medicine at Texas A&M University.
