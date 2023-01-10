ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Wichita Eagle

Clemson Outmuscles No. 24 Duke

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson got 26 points from PJ Hall, while Brandon Galloway came alive in the second half to score 17 points as the Tigers knocked off No. 24 Duke, 72-64, Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The win allowed Clemson to continue its record start in ACC play at...
CLEMSON, SC
Wichita Eagle

Georgia Edge Rusher Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia outside linebacker MJ Sherman has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to sources. The former 4-star recruit came to Georgia as a member of the 2020 signing class and has yet to crack the starting lineup, though remained a vocal portion of this football team. In fact, after the...
ATHENS, GA

