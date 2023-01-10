Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
ECCO Leather Launches EL3 Vault for Emerging Designers and Students
Offering its innovative leathers to the world, ECCO Leather has launched the “EL3 Vault.” The initiative is a stock shop open to the public and emerging designers to help reduce the waste of the production of materials, the biggest contributor to fashion’s environmental impact. The EL3 Vault is part of ECCO’s design and sustainability drive to reach carbon neutrality by 2028.
hypebeast.com
POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) Shares Its Progressive Evolution With FW23 "5.1" Collection
Continuing its progressive evolution, POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2023 collection, titled “5.1.” Fueled by the ongoing theme of its “CHAPTER ONE” series, the standout South Korean label developed a seasonal range of functional and conceptual designs that mark the final version of styles from its “1.0” to “5.0” collections.
hypebeast.com
GALLERY DEPT.'s "Good Luck" Vans Old Skool Collaboration Is Distressed and Overbranded
GALLERY DEPT. is no stranger to the world of footwear collaborations as it has previously teamed up with French luxury fashion house Lanvin in the past, and now it’s slated to toss itself back into the collaborative ring for a team-up with Vans. Revealed by Josué Thomas — the artist and designer that helms GALLERY DEPT — the “Good Luck” Vans Old Skools are outfitted with distressed and text-heavy details.
hypebeast.com
HUMAN MADE Takes It Easy for Season 25 Lounge Capsule
After previewing Crystal Heart T-Shirts for Spring/Summer 2023, HUMAN MADE now introduces new laid-back Season 25 wares in its latest Lounge capsule collection. Designed with relaxing times and the concept of “one-mile wear” in mind, the series dresses a range of easily thrown-on pieces in soft, fluffy yarn.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following the release of BAPE’s camo-print jackets, HBX Archives is back with a selection of collectibles, apparel, and kicks. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources interesting pieces of the past for sale on its online web store.
hypebeast.com
STAPLE, atmos and PUMA Engage for a New Footwear and Apparel Collaboration
Has put a heavy emphasis on collaborative projects in recent memory. It capped off 2022 with a two-pronged sneaker capsule alongside JJJJound, recently introduced the second drop of its team-up with Dapper Dan and crafted a limited-edition Lunar New Year jersey capsule with Manchester City, and now it’s slated to reunite with STAPLE and atmos for a new footwear and apparel assemblage.
hypebeast.com
Ashiesh Shah Translates Watercolor Paintings into Hand-Knotted Rugs
Designer-architect Ashiesh Shah looked to his own watercolor paintings when developing patterns for this new collection of rugs named “Brahmaand”. Created in collaboration with Jaipur Rugs, the four-piece range sees sand-toned hues paired with deep indigo blues, and motifs inspired by “humankind’s ceaseless search for cosmic relevance”.
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Glow in the Dark"
Is already gearing up for spooky season, revealing a new Dunk Low colorway, “Glow in the Dark.” Nike is giving a vibrant color-blocking makeover to one of its most classic low-top silhouettes, this time dressing it with a phosphorescent makeover. The shoe comes dressed in a venom green,...
hypebeast.com
Woolrich Presents 2023 "Guide to Winter"
Following a recent collaborative blanket with artist Matt McCormick, Woolrich provides a blueprint to battling the cold with its new “Guide to Winter”. Staying faithful to the brand’s American roots, the collection consists of a variety of timeless silhouettes that can be worn in both mild conditions and extreme weather.
hypebeast.com
Eike König Releases 'LISA' Screen Print
The latest ‘Simpsons’-inspired artwork by the acclaimed German designer. German designer Eike König is back with another Simpsons-inspired screen print, this time paying homage to undoubtedly the family’s most accomplished character, Lisa. The Simpsons have long played muse for the HORT studio founder, whose LISA print...
hypebeast.com
Paxslim Traverses Berlin For All-New “Topp” Visual
If Lil Yachty took the ‘wok’ to Poland last year, then it’s only right that the Holy boy, Paxslim, sneaks his Holy water across borders too. The Swiss-based artist has released an all-new video for his latest track “Topp,” which finds the 21 year old rapper escaping to Berlin in Ravani over playful Bloody9ine production. Directed by Noyan and Nana, Pax’s day-in-the-life style lets fans in on hip-hop’s best kept secret.
hypebeast.com
Heaven by Marc Jacobs Releases Temporary Tattoo Book Curated By Manon Macasaet
Adding to its offerings, Heaven by Marc Jacobs has released a temporary tattoo book curated by multidisciplinary artist and creative, Manon Macasaet. The limited-edition zine serves as a follow-up to Macasaet’s independent publishing project, I <3 TATTOO. Serving as an ongoing format that bridges the gap between art and...
hypebeast.com
MSGM Would Like You to Enrol at "Dreamers University" for FW23
When MSGM was announced on the Milan Fashion Week schedule this season, tensions were high as fans of the brand were curious to see what Creative Director Massimo Giorgetti might deliver. For Spring/Summer 2023, Giorgetti took inspiration from Michel Houellebecq’s utopian novel The Possibility Of An Island, while choosing to reflect the beauty of springtime by holding the show on tech-forward Italian grounds.
hypebeast.com
Emporio Armani Is All Grown Up in Its Aviation-Themed FW23 Runway Show
Italian fashion house Emporio Armani is first to present on the Armani roster this season, with its luxury division Giorgio Armani scheduled to show later this week at Milan Fashion Week. However, for its Fall/Winter 2023 show, it seems that the youth-centric Emporio Armani sub-label is all grown up. Whereas...
hypebeast.com
Hot Toys Armorized Deadpool 1:6th Figure Goes Full Iron Man
Joining its lineup of variants, Hot Toys has put together an Iron Man-inspired take on Marvel‘s beloved anti-hero Deadpool. Part of its “Comics Masterpiece Series Diecast – Armorized Warrior Collection,” the Armorized Deadpool 1:6th scale figure reimagines the “Merc with a Mouth” in a new dimension assisted by a highly advanced suit.
hypebeast.com
Versace's SS23 Men's Campaign Pictures '90s Runway Icons Mark Vanderloo and Iván de Pineda
For its Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, Versace flipped nearly three decades back in its history books to 1996, when model mavericks Mark Vanderloo and Iván de Pineda made their Versace debuts. Shot by Mert & Marcus, the sartorial imagery mirrors the original campaign with the present-day models, celebrating their roles...
hypebeast.com
Marco De Vincenzo's Etro FW23 Collection Is a Romantic '70s Vision
Marco De Vincenzo has officially stepped in as Creative Director of Etro, and his first menswear collection as head of the Italian fashion house is finally here. Although the designer closed the doors of his own namesake label back in 2020, Kean Etro now passes the keys to Vincenzo in hopes of a new vision for the 55-year-old label.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Taps KidSuper and Thom Browne Wins Stripes Trademark Case in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion made significant strides. Among many headlines,. announced that its forthcoming Fall/Winter 2023 collection was crafted in collaboration with KidSuper’s Colm Dillane, making him the first designer to helm a Vuitton Men’s collection since Virgil Abloh’s passing. In another corner of the industry (specifically, a courtroom), Thom Browne won the three-stripes trademark infringement case against.
hypebeast.com
Welcome to Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY FW23's World of Workers, Posers and Snakes
Scottish, London-based designer Charles Jeffrey has taken his brand international with the debut of Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY at Milan Fashion Week. Taking to Milan Fashion Week is just another step in Jeffrey’s trajectory. In 2022, the designer delivered a conceptual Fall/Winter 2022 collection that captured New York’s No Wave scene, and soon followed it up with the continuation of his Fred Perry collaboration. SS23 highlighted the Queer experiences of life, while towards the end of the year, the designer stepped out of his zone with a George Cox footwear collection and a homeware range, all while working behind the scenes to dress the likes of Tilda Swinton for the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards 2022.
Comments / 0