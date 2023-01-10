Has shared an official release date for its women’s exclusive 2023 Dunk Low “Lunar New Year.”. Set to arrive on January 18, the seasonal iteration is crafted with its traditional leather material and arrives with a white base and black overlays. The teal panel swoosh is accompanied by several other swooshes in pink, yellow and orange, while other branding details can be found on the embroidered Nike heel logo, the swoosh graphic on the tongue and the insoles. The model rests on speckled midsole and black outsole, and is tied together with white laces for a clean finish.

