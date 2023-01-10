Read full article on original website
On-Feet Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Glow in the Dark"
Is already gearing up for spooky season, revealing a new Dunk Low colorway, “Glow in the Dark.” Nike is giving a vibrant color-blocking makeover to one of its most classic low-top silhouettes, this time dressing it with a phosphorescent makeover. The shoe comes dressed in a venom green,...
Official Look at the Dime x Merrell 1TRL Moab WP 2 Collab in "Birch" and "Blue Ribbon"
Dime has officially dropped its upcoming footwear collaboration with Merrell. The Canadian streetwear collective, based out of Montréal, puts its own twist on a Merrell hiking shoe classic for its latest release. Going for a functional all-weather staple footwear collaboration, the Dime x Merrell 1TRL Moab WP 2 is...
Nike Celebrates "Lunar New Year" 2023 With the Dunk Low
Has shared an official release date for its women’s exclusive 2023 Dunk Low “Lunar New Year.”. Set to arrive on January 18, the seasonal iteration is crafted with its traditional leather material and arrives with a white base and black overlays. The teal panel swoosh is accompanied by several other swooshes in pink, yellow and orange, while other branding details can be found on the embroidered Nike heel logo, the swoosh graphic on the tongue and the insoles. The model rests on speckled midsole and black outsole, and is tied together with white laces for a clean finish.
STAPLE, atmos and PUMA Engage for a New Footwear and Apparel Collaboration
Has put a heavy emphasis on collaborative projects in recent memory. It capped off 2022 with a two-pronged sneaker capsule alongside JJJJound, recently introduced the second drop of its team-up with Dapper Dan and crafted a limited-edition Lunar New Year jersey capsule with Manchester City, and now it’s slated to reunite with STAPLE and atmos for a new footwear and apparel assemblage.
The Upcoming ASICS x Brain Dead GEL-Nimbus 9 Is an Explosion of Color
If there ever was a techno-futuristic sorbet of a shoe, it would likely be the x Brain Dead GEL-Nimbus 9. Always ones to push boundaries, Brain Dead bypasses any semblance of a neutral kick to present a flashy runner that will make a statement with every wear. Colorful and chaotic,...
Universal Music Korea Drops 'I Know NIGO!' Sweatshirt and Hoodie
Universal Music Korea has shared new merchandise in support of NIGO‘s latest album, I Know NIGO!. The drop features a black sweatshirt and hoodie, each of which features the motif as seen on the album cover and an I Know NIGO! chest logo on the hoodie. The Korea exclusive follows the 2022 releases, which included black and white T-shirts with the cover art and a CD.
Hot Toys Armorized Deadpool 1:6th Figure Goes Full Iron Man
Joining its lineup of variants, Hot Toys has put together an Iron Man-inspired take on Marvel‘s beloved anti-hero Deadpool. Part of its “Comics Masterpiece Series Diecast – Armorized Warrior Collection,” the Armorized Deadpool 1:6th scale figure reimagines the “Merc with a Mouth” in a new dimension assisted by a highly advanced suit.
Louis Vuitton Taps KidSuper and Thom Browne Wins Stripes Trademark Case in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion made significant strides. Among many headlines,. announced that its forthcoming Fall/Winter 2023 collection was crafted in collaboration with KidSuper’s Colm Dillane, making him the first designer to helm a Vuitton Men’s collection since Virgil Abloh’s passing. In another corner of the industry (specifically, a courtroom), Thom Browne won the three-stripes trademark infringement case against.
LaMelo Ball Celebrates the Lunar New Year With Puma MB.02 "Jade"
With Lunar New Year arriving in a couple of weeks, LaMelo Ball and are celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with a new “Jade” colorway for the MB.02. Previously, PUMA came together with Nickelodeon for a “Slime” edition back in December. The new colorway sees the...
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following the release of BAPE’s camo-print jackets, HBX Archives is back with a selection of collectibles, apparel, and kicks. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources interesting pieces of the past for sale on its online web store.
Thom Browne Wins Stripes Trademark Infringement Case Against adidas
Thom Browne on Thursday won the three-stripes trademark infringement case against. Under three hours after both parties had delivered their closing remarks on Thursday afternoon, the eight-person jury returned with a verdict that found the American luxury designer did not infringe on adidas’ trademark and therefore was not liable for damages or profits from selling products with four stripes or its trademark grosgrain ribbon.
Malbon Golf Cooks Up the Morning Mist Collection
Although Malbon Golf golf is known for its collaborative efforts with brands such as Nike, New Balance and Lusso Cloud, the lifestyle brand has spent the last few weeks emphasizing its self-produced apparel. The Morning Mist collection is the latest example, a follow up to the First Frost collection which released on December 30. This time focusing on cozy, knitted layering pieces, the brand has produced a range of cardigans, vests and pullovers in its signature relaxed, drop shoulder fit.
Mark Flood Taps 1017 ALYX 9SM for Solo Exhibition in Milan
Providing the setting for 1017 ALYX 9SM’s FW23 runway show. After staging the “SLAM JAM – NIKE AIR FORCE 1” exhibition, Milan’s Spazio Maiocchi is now set to host a solo exhibition by Houston-based artist Mark Flood in collaboration with 1017 ALYX 9SM. The show provides the scenography for ALYX’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway presentation set to premiere on January 13 featuring collaborative garments and accessories co-created by Matthew Williams and Flood.
ECCO Leather Launches EL3 Vault for Emerging Designers and Students
Offering its innovative leathers to the world, ECCO Leather has launched the “EL3 Vault.” The initiative is a stock shop open to the public and emerging designers to help reduce the waste of the production of materials, the biggest contributor to fashion’s environmental impact. The EL3 Vault is part of ECCO’s design and sustainability drive to reach carbon neutrality by 2028.
Rolf Ekroth FW23 Makes a Case for Luxurious Conceptual Techwear
The Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Month has commenced, but before the big Houses take center stage at Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, smaller names are getting their collections in for their slice of the spotlight. First up comes Rolf Ekroth, the Finnish designer that started with Pitti Uomo presentations and has since developed an evolving line of techwear-informed garments that blend tailoring and sporting codes for something unique to the eponymous rising label.
Opening Ceremony's Humberto Leon Commemorates Second Restaurant, Monarch With a Merch Collection
In the decades that Humberto Leon has been a fashion designer, he has always highlighted artists, collaborations and creative endeavors that spoke true to his cultural background. His Chinese and Peruvian heritage has always been an integral part of Leon’s life and for as long as he could remember, restaurant ventures have always played a major part of his upbringing.
The New Balance 550 “Incense” is Subtly Smoked
Following the reveal of the USA-Inspired Tri-Color “Suede Pack,” New Balance’s popular 550 silhouette is preparing to dominate the new year, with several colorways scheduled to hit shelves in the coming months. To continue the previous, an all-new “Incense” colorway is set to arrive later this year.
New Balance Dresses Its Waterproof Rainer Sneaker in "Turtledove"
New Balance has just presented its latest iteration of the Rainer silhouette in an understated “Turtledove” colorway — and it serves as a follow-up to the Rainer’s latest collaboration with Aime Leon Dore. It’s no secret that New Balance has various unique models packed away in...
