Green Bay, WI

sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Athlon Sports

Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023

The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
Wichita Eagle

Jordan Davis Saddened by Sudden Loss of Friend and Former Teammate

The Eagles have enough physical injuries to deal with as they prepare to open the playoffs next weekend as the No. 1 seed. Now, comes real-life mental anguish after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and presumably, fellow rookie and Georgia teammate, LB Nakobe Dean, learned Sunday morning that one of their former teammates and friend, Devin Willock, along with another friend, Chandler LeCroy were killed in a one-car accident.
GEORGIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Josh Allen FIGHT: Bills QB Tosses Pick, Lets Out Anger on Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen played an excellent first half during Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins. And with Buffalo up 17-3 in the second quarter, Allen attempted to put an early dagger into Miami's hearts with a deep shot downfield to receiver John Brown, but ended up tossing an interception instead to cornerback Xavien Howard.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills

The Miami Dolphins should be lauded for coming so close against the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, but that won’t stop their fans from complaining about one major issue the team kept having. The Dolphins kept taking so long to get their play calls in that it became... The post Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Wichita Eagle

Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Bills Playoff Game

MIAMI DOLPHINS (9-8) vs. BUFFALO BILLS (13-3) DATE: Saturday, Jan. 15. SITE: Highmark Stadium; Orchard Park, N.Y. WEATHER FORECAST: The forecast for Orchard Park, N.Y., between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m. ET on Sunday calls for temperatures of 27-28 degrees, according to The Weather Channel, with sunny skies and only a 2 percent chance of precipitation. Winds are expected to be only 4 mph.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Damar in Locker Room; Attending Bills vs. Dolphins?

Damar Hamlin has every reason to be proud of what he’s contributing to his Buffalo Bills, who are now riding the emotional fuel provided by his recovery from his near-death recovery from a cardiac arrest. And is he can show up all smiles in the Orchard Park locker room...
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Request to Interview Division Rival for Defensive Coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons snatched general manager Terry Fonteneot from the rival New Orleans Saints two years ago ... and may try to do the same to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position following the retirement of Dean Pees. The Falcons have requested to interview Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Inactives

The Chargers final injury report featured wide receiver Mike Williams as the only players to receive a game designation. However, the significance of not having his efforts available cannot be overstated what that means in terms of the magnitude of this loss. Williams was downgraded to out and didn’t travel with the team after further testing discovered a fracture in his back that occurred in last week's game that held no playoff seeding implications.
Wichita Eagle

Mickey Loomis Confirms Dennis Allen to Return in 2023

Dennis Allen will be returning to coach the Saints in 2023, as general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed during Friday's press conference with the media. Earlier in the week in his end of the year presser, Dennis Allen expressed confidence in being back, as that was the indication that he was given.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

A Massive Disparity on Defense

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ defense was the NFL’s best this season. And the worst. No team was better when it came to stopping the run. Opponents averaged 76.9 yards per game and 3.35 yards per carry. At the same time, every team was better against the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Giants at Vikings

Information on today's game can be seen below. New York Giants (9-7-1) at Minnesota Vikings (13-4) TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen) LIVE UPDATES: Follow Giants Country publisher Patricia Traina & Inside the Vikings publisher Will Ragatz. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Shane Steichen

The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

