2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023
The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Emmitt Smith Questions Dallas ‘Details’ and Super Bowl Odds
DALLAS - Hall-of-Fame running back Emmitt Smith doesn't take much lightly. The three-time Super Bowl champion's perseverance is evident in his roles as a husband, father, real estate developer and even "Dancing with the Stars'' champion. Smith is multi-faceted; but it's his attention to detail that allowed him to do...
Wichita Eagle
Jordan Davis Saddened by Sudden Loss of Friend and Former Teammate
The Eagles have enough physical injuries to deal with as they prepare to open the playoffs next weekend as the No. 1 seed. Now, comes real-life mental anguish after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and presumably, fellow rookie and Georgia teammate, LB Nakobe Dean, learned Sunday morning that one of their former teammates and friend, Devin Willock, along with another friend, Chandler LeCroy were killed in a one-car accident.
Wichita Eagle
Josh Allen FIGHT: Bills QB Tosses Pick, Lets Out Anger on Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen played an excellent first half during Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins. And with Buffalo up 17-3 in the second quarter, Allen attempted to put an early dagger into Miami's hearts with a deep shot downfield to receiver John Brown, but ended up tossing an interception instead to cornerback Xavien Howard.
Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills
The Miami Dolphins should be lauded for coming so close against the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, but that won’t stop their fans from complaining about one major issue the team kept having. The Dolphins kept taking so long to get their play calls in that it became... The post Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Bills Playoff Game
MIAMI DOLPHINS (9-8) vs. BUFFALO BILLS (13-3) DATE: Saturday, Jan. 15. SITE: Highmark Stadium; Orchard Park, N.Y. WEATHER FORECAST: The forecast for Orchard Park, N.Y., between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m. ET on Sunday calls for temperatures of 27-28 degrees, according to The Weather Channel, with sunny skies and only a 2 percent chance of precipitation. Winds are expected to be only 4 mph.
Wichita Eagle
Damar in Locker Room; Attending Bills vs. Dolphins?
Damar Hamlin has every reason to be proud of what he’s contributing to his Buffalo Bills, who are now riding the emotional fuel provided by his recovery from his near-death recovery from a cardiac arrest. And is he can show up all smiles in the Orchard Park locker room...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs coordinator Eric Bieniemy has interviewed with Indy, Colts owner Jim Irsay says
Another year presents another opportunity for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Thursday night that he concluded an interview with Bieniemy for the team’s vacant head coach job. The Colts fired Frank Reich in early November. If hired in Indianapolis, Bieniemy would reunite with Colts...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Request to Interview Division Rival for Defensive Coordinator
The Atlanta Falcons snatched general manager Terry Fonteneot from the rival New Orleans Saints two years ago ... and may try to do the same to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position following the retirement of Dean Pees. The Falcons have requested to interview Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Writer Projects Russell Westbrook’s 2023 Free Agent Value
Los Angeles Lakers backup (and Long Beach native) point guard Russell Westbrook had such a bumpy first season with his home team in 2021-22, yours truly was dubious he would earn more than a veteran's minimum deal when he hit free agency, which will happen this year. But that was...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Inactives
The Chargers final injury report featured wide receiver Mike Williams as the only players to receive a game designation. However, the significance of not having his efforts available cannot be overstated what that means in terms of the magnitude of this loss. Williams was downgraded to out and didn’t travel with the team after further testing discovered a fracture in his back that occurred in last week's game that held no playoff seeding implications.
Wichita Eagle
Mickey Loomis Confirms Dennis Allen to Return in 2023
Dennis Allen will be returning to coach the Saints in 2023, as general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed during Friday's press conference with the media. Earlier in the week in his end of the year presser, Dennis Allen expressed confidence in being back, as that was the indication that he was given.
Wichita Eagle
A Massive Disparity on Defense
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ defense was the NFL’s best this season. And the worst. No team was better when it came to stopping the run. Opponents averaged 76.9 yards per game and 3.35 yards per carry. At the same time, every team was better against the...
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Giants at Vikings
Information on today's game can be seen below. New York Giants (9-7-1) at Minnesota Vikings (13-4) TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen) LIVE UPDATES: Follow Giants Country publisher Patricia Traina & Inside the Vikings publisher Will Ragatz. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All...
Wichita Eagle
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Shane Steichen
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
