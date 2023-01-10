ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Wichita Eagle

Jordan Davis Saddened by Sudden Loss of Friend and Former Teammate

The Eagles have enough physical injuries to deal with as they prepare to open the playoffs next weekend as the No. 1 seed. Now, comes real-life mental anguish after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and presumably, fellow rookie and Georgia teammate, LB Nakobe Dean, learned Sunday morning that one of their former teammates and friend, Devin Willock, along with another friend, Chandler LeCroy were killed in a one-car accident.
Wichita Eagle

University of Georgia football player and staffer killed in crash, officials say

A 20-year-old University of Georgia football player and a 24-year-old recruiting staffer were killed in a crash just hours after their team celebrated a national championship win, officials said and news outlets reported. Offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in the crash on Sunday morning, Jan....
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills

The Miami Dolphins should be lauded for coming so close against the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, but that won’t stop their fans from complaining about one major issue the team kept having. The Dolphins kept taking so long to get their play calls in that it became... The post Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle

Josh Allen FIGHT: Bills QB Tosses Pick, Lets Out Anger on Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen played an excellent first half during Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins. And with Buffalo up 17-3 in the second quarter, Allen attempted to put an early dagger into Miami's hearts with a deep shot downfield to receiver John Brown, but ended up tossing an interception instead to cornerback Xavien Howard.
Wichita Eagle

Bills’ Josh Allen Nominated For Prestigious QB Award

While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his attention squarely on leading his team on a historic run through the postseason, he is also becoming quite accustomed to individual accolades for his stellar performance this season. The NFL and FedEx Corp. announced on Friday that Allen will join fellow quarterbacks...
Wichita Eagle

Colts Complete HC Interview With Lions DC Aaron Glenn

The Indianapolis Colts completed an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Saturday, January 14. This comes with multiple coaches being considered for the position. However, with Glenn’s former playing style and current defensive mindset, he is a great candidate for what Colts GM Chris Ballard and owner...
