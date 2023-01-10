Read full article on original website
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Emmitt Smith Questions Dallas ‘Details’ and Super Bowl Odds
DALLAS - Hall-of-Fame running back Emmitt Smith doesn't take much lightly. The three-time Super Bowl champion's perseverance is evident in his roles as a husband, father, real estate developer and even "Dancing with the Stars'' champion. Smith is multi-faceted; but it's his attention to detail that allowed him to do...
NFL World Reacts to Dolphins’ Fourth-Quarter Mistakes vs. Bills
Miami blew a golden opportunity to keep a potential go-ahead drive alive on fourth-and-one.
Jordan Davis Saddened by Sudden Loss of Friend and Former Teammate
The Eagles have enough physical injuries to deal with as they prepare to open the playoffs next weekend as the No. 1 seed. Now, comes real-life mental anguish after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and presumably, fellow rookie and Georgia teammate, LB Nakobe Dean, learned Sunday morning that one of their former teammates and friend, Devin Willock, along with another friend, Chandler LeCroy were killed in a one-car accident.
Lakers News: Controversial Veteran Big Man To Work Out For LA This Week
It sure seems like your Los Angeles Lakers are not quite done making roster moves, even if those moves happen to be centered more around the fringes of their rotation for the time being. Sources inform Shams Charania of The Athletic that nine-year veteran center Meyers Leonard is going to...
University of Georgia football player and staffer killed in crash, officials say
A 20-year-old University of Georgia football player and a 24-year-old recruiting staffer were killed in a crash just hours after their team celebrated a national championship win, officials said and news outlets reported. Offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in the crash on Sunday morning, Jan....
Bills' Josh Allen breaks NFL legend's record in multiple touchdown performance vs Dolphins
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, and the quarterback broke a mark originally held by former Dolphins star Dan Marino.
Fudd injured in UConn win, but 'it didn't sound serious at all'
UConn leading scorer Azzi Fudd was injured in the No. 4 Huskies' 65-50 victory over Georgetown on Sunday in Hartford, Connecticut, but coach Geno Auriemma said after the win that the injury "didn't sound serious at all."
Azeez Ojulari Exits Giants' Wild Card Game with a Quad Injury
Ojulari has had an injury-filled second season.
Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills
The Miami Dolphins should be lauded for coming so close against the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, but that won’t stop their fans from complaining about one major issue the team kept having. The Dolphins kept taking so long to get their play calls in that it became... The post Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LSU unveils statue honoring school legend Seimone Augustus
LSU unveiled a statue of two-time national player of the year Seimone Augustus prior to Sunday’s 84-54 victory over Auburn.
Josh Allen FIGHT: Bills QB Tosses Pick, Lets Out Anger on Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen played an excellent first half during Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins. And with Buffalo up 17-3 in the second quarter, Allen attempted to put an early dagger into Miami's hearts with a deep shot downfield to receiver John Brown, but ended up tossing an interception instead to cornerback Xavien Howard.
Bills’ Josh Allen Nominated For Prestigious QB Award
While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his attention squarely on leading his team on a historic run through the postseason, he is also becoming quite accustomed to individual accolades for his stellar performance this season. The NFL and FedEx Corp. announced on Friday that Allen will join fellow quarterbacks...
Nikola Vucevic a double-double machine for Chicago Bulls: Tracking USC players in the NBA
The USC basketball program is well-represented in the NBA, with 10 former Trojans playing in the league this season. Every two weeks, AllTrojans will take stock of how the USC alums are faring. Here is a recap of each player’s performance over the past couple weeks. Players are listed in ...
Colts Complete HC Interview With Lions DC Aaron Glenn
The Indianapolis Colts completed an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Saturday, January 14. This comes with multiple coaches being considered for the position. However, with Glenn’s former playing style and current defensive mindset, he is a great candidate for what Colts GM Chris Ballard and owner...
