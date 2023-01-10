Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Glow in the Dark"
Is already gearing up for spooky season, revealing a new Dunk Low colorway, “Glow in the Dark.” Nike is giving a vibrant color-blocking makeover to one of its most classic low-top silhouettes, this time dressing it with a phosphorescent makeover. The shoe comes dressed in a venom green,...
hypebeast.com
Nike Outfits the Air Max 1 Golf in "Black/White"
As integrates some of its favorite runner and lifestyle silhouettes into golf, most of its focus for the Air Max line has been placed on the 90 and 97. However, just last month Nike revealed a brand new AM1 Golf in the signature “Sport Red” assemblage, and now the brand is gearing up to introduce the shoe in a more understated “Black/White” colorway that recalls a release from 2015.
hypebeast.com
STAPLE, atmos and PUMA Engage for a New Footwear and Apparel Collaboration
Has put a heavy emphasis on collaborative projects in recent memory. It capped off 2022 with a two-pronged sneaker capsule alongside JJJJound, recently introduced the second drop of its team-up with Dapper Dan and crafted a limited-edition Lunar New Year jersey capsule with Manchester City, and now it’s slated to reunite with STAPLE and atmos for a new footwear and apparel assemblage.
hypebeast.com
NFL Selects Lucinda Hinojos to Create Key Art for Super Bowl LVII
The first Chicanx and Indigenous artist to be chosen to create art for the event. The Super Bowl is a spectacle with each iteration far transcending just the confines of the playing field. There is, of course, the Halftime Show which has become a monumental achievement for those who’re selected — Rihanna leading the pack this year. But fans and spectators should not overlook the micro details, such as the match program and the key artwork. Peruse the whole history of sports flyers, certainly the Super Bowl as well, and you’ll find a treasure trove of artwork and graphic design to be inspired by.
hypebeast.com
LaMelo Ball Celebrates the Lunar New Year With Puma MB.02 "Jade"
With Lunar New Year arriving in a couple of weeks, LaMelo Ball and are celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with a new “Jade” colorway for the MB.02. Previously, PUMA came together with Nickelodeon for a “Slime” edition back in December. The new colorway sees the...
hypebeast.com
Beat the Rain in the Merrell Moab Speed GORE-TEX
Too often are basic running shoes used to battle off-trail conditions. The result? Outsoles that are embarrassingly worn into the ground and an upper that is a shell of its former self. Instead, Merrell wants you to hit any trail with confidence in the latest iteration of the Moab Speed. Whether intended for the great outdoors or the city streets, the sneaker is primed to endure the elements through its sturdy, breathable and lightweight construction.
hypebeast.com
The Upcoming ASICS x Brain Dead GEL-Nimbus 9 Is an Explosion of Color
If there ever was a techno-futuristic sorbet of a shoe, it would likely be the x Brain Dead GEL-Nimbus 9. Always ones to push boundaries, Brain Dead bypasses any semblance of a neutral kick to present a flashy runner that will make a statement with every wear. Colorful and chaotic,...
hypebeast.com
Malbon Golf Cooks Up the Morning Mist Collection
Although Malbon Golf golf is known for its collaborative efforts with brands such as Nike, New Balance and Lusso Cloud, the lifestyle brand has spent the last few weeks emphasizing its self-produced apparel. The Morning Mist collection is the latest example, a follow up to the First Frost collection which released on December 30. This time focusing on cozy, knitted layering pieces, the brand has produced a range of cardigans, vests and pullovers in its signature relaxed, drop shoulder fit.
hypebeast.com
Dsquared2 FW23 Takes Geeks, Goths and It-Boys to the Rodeo
Following a vintage-inspired Pre-Fall 2023 collection in November, Dsquared2 took to the Milan Fashion Week stage on Friday to present a Fall/Winter 2023 collection that is unapologetically maximalist. Underscored by Y2K-inspired silhouettes and Western design codes, the personality-packed range showcases designers Dean and Dan Caten’s penchant for individualism, with oftentimes-scandalous cuts that fall under practically every style archetype.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Dime x Merrell 1TRL Moab WP 2 Collab in "Birch" and "Blue Ribbon"
Dime has officially dropped its upcoming footwear collaboration with Merrell. The Canadian streetwear collective, based out of Montréal, puts its own twist on a Merrell hiking shoe classic for its latest release. Going for a functional all-weather staple footwear collaboration, the Dime x Merrell 1TRL Moab WP 2 is...
hypebeast.com
Jennifer Ford and the Nike Air Force 1 for Hypebeast's Sole Mates
Jennifer Ford opened Houston sneaker boutique Premium Goods almost two decades ago, but the same thing that excited her then still excites her now: building community through sneakers. “I can’t wait to see people other than me wearing our shoes!” she says brightly as our call starts. “Our shoes” are, of course, the co-created Premium Goods and.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following the release of BAPE’s camo-print jackets, HBX Archives is back with a selection of collectibles, apparel, and kicks. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources interesting pieces of the past for sale on its online web store.
hypebeast.com
Nike Celebrates "Lunar New Year" 2023 With the Dunk Low
Has shared an official release date for its women’s exclusive 2023 Dunk Low “Lunar New Year.”. Set to arrive on January 18, the seasonal iteration is crafted with its traditional leather material and arrives with a white base and black overlays. The teal panel swoosh is accompanied by several other swooshes in pink, yellow and orange, while other branding details can be found on the embroidered Nike heel logo, the swoosh graphic on the tongue and the insoles. The model rests on speckled midsole and black outsole, and is tied together with white laces for a clean finish.
hypebeast.com
Sotheby's Is Auctioning the Most Valuable Kobe Bryant Game-worn Jersey
An iconic piece of NBA memorabilia is hitting the auction block at Sotheby’s next month. Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe Bryant fans alike will get a chance to own one of the most valuable items in the history of the sport to ever go on sale. Sotheby’s is auctioning...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Dresses Its Waterproof Rainer Sneaker in "Turtledove"
New Balance has just presented its latest iteration of the Rainer silhouette in an understated “Turtledove” colorway — and it serves as a follow-up to the Rainer’s latest collaboration with Aime Leon Dore. It’s no secret that New Balance has various unique models packed away in...
hypebeast.com
The New Balance 550 “Incense” is Subtly Smoked
Following the reveal of the USA-Inspired Tri-Color “Suede Pack,” New Balance’s popular 550 silhouette is preparing to dominate the new year, with several colorways scheduled to hit shelves in the coming months. To continue the previous, an all-new “Incense” colorway is set to arrive later this year.
Comments / 0