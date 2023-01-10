Read full article on original website
Crew from Upstate NY Can’t Wait for Throwdown on TV’s Family Feud!
An Upstate NY family will be appearing on the hit game show Family Feud this month!. A second family from Upstate New York is ready to tussle on TV for a nationwide audience to enjoy after announcing the date(s) they're scheduled to appear on The Family Feud. Last week, an...
Five Things New York Has Banned or Made Illegal in the Last Five Years
If one thing rings true about New Yorkers, it's that we're an opinionated bunch and we're not afraid to speak our minds. New Yorkers have been doing a whole lot of speaking out in the last few years as our state government has really tightened down on a variety of things. And, when it comes to the tightening down, New Yorkers are either all for the new rules or are madly against them. There is no in-between.
Al Roker is a fan of Upstate NY beer: ‘I like that Utica Club’
For Al Roker, a beer made in Upstate New York may be on the radar. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York
You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
Which New York Wine Made it to the Top 100 in World?
Are you a person who likes to try wine? There is a winery in New York State that is constantly winning awards for their wines, maybe you have even tried them. This time around they made it (again) on to the list of the Top 100 wines in the world! Big stuff!
Homemade De-Icer Perfect To Use In New York
The winter weather is back across New York and with the cold comes snow and ice. So what happens if you run out of salt or snow melt for your sidewalks and driveway?. Well, here is an easy solution. You can make your own. This easy-to-make de-icer only used four...
New York Ski Report for January 15, 2023
Belleayre Mt.1/14/2023MG - PP12 - 3645 - 07 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain1/14/2023MG - PP10 - 3019 - 195 - 58:30AM / 9:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Buffalo Ski Center1/14/20231MG28 - 283 - 03 - 08:00AM / 5:00PM. Events:Open From 8am To...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
Producers cancel plans to finish Lou Ferrigno horror movie in Syracuse
Producers no longer plan to finish filming a horror movie with Lou Ferrigno in Syracuse after financial issues forced principal photography to shut down four months ago. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that his team “just could not get past the gossip mill of Debbie Downers, and local vendors taking advantage of the production in mob-like extortion tactics.”
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
newyorkupstate.com
Chill out: Six spas in Upstate NY make list of best spas in America
If Mercury in retrograde has made the start of 2023 a bit of a rollercoaster for you, find some peace and self care at one of the best spas in America, right in Upstate New York. Spas of America has just released their Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for...
New York Set to Open Second Marijuana Dispensary in February
The long wait for recreational marijuana dispensaries has finally ended, and more shops are set to open soon in New York State. After the Housing Works Cannabis Company opened its doors to customers in New York on December 28, more dispensaries will be opening soon. Governor Kathy Hochul announced in December that 36 businesses had been granted licenses to begin selling recreational cannabis to the general public.
This Upstate New York Metropolis Was Named One of the Best Fishing Spots in America
When you think of fishing in New York, what location does you mind take you to? Maybe on a little lake in the Adirondacks or a river near the Canadian border like the St. Lawrence?. While places like the Adirondacks or St. Lawrence River are great, those are not the...
nomadlawyer.org
10 Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York
A place that attracts people from all over the world to make their dreams a reality, New York is one of the most desirable states to live in. Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York: Being home to an iconic city, picturesque landscapes, world-class entertainment & a plethora of professional opportunities, it offers some of the best amenities in the world.
wanderwithalex.com
20 Great New York State Parks for Outdoor Fun and Recreation
At first mention, New York conjures images of towering skyscrapers and masses of people. The state is much more than a large, energetic city. New York is home to 180 beautiful state parks for you to explore. We will outline 20 wonderful New York state parks to visit. 1. Letchworth...
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Jan. 14, 2023
We’re about halfway through the year’s first month, and New York’s cannabis business owners are hitting the ground running in 2023. Let’s take a look at the stories we covered in NY Cannabis Insider last week. On Monday we ran a story that takes a look...
It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York
There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
5 of New York’s Most Mysterious Places Hiding Right In Plain Sight
Are you looking for some fun and adventure? Look no further than a road trip around New York State. Here's 5 of New York state's most mysterious places hidden in plain sight. New York is filled with odd and interesting places to visit. These are the five most mysterious and unexplained. The best part, most of these places are right in plain sight.
waer.org
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.
Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
