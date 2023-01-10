Read full article on original website
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Syracuse unleashes press, gets big games from freshmen to beat Notre Dame (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse-Notre Dame, the redux. The teams met Dec. 3 in South Bend, where the Orange escaped with a 62-61 ACC road win.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 78-73 victory vs. Notre Dame on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse unleashes press,...
Syracuse basketball gets a 2nd look at Notre Dame: 5 things to know
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange will play its first return game of the season as it hosts Notre Dame on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse and Notre Dame met in South Bend, Indiana, back on Dec. 3, with the Orange holding on for a 62-61 win that wasn’t decided until Dane Goodwin’s 3-point shot at the buzzer drew iron and bounced away.
Syracuse Basketball: Adam Weitsman discussing 7-figure NIL with 5-star
Businessman, philanthropist and top SU booster Adam Weitsman tells me that he is discussing a combined multi-year, seven-figure name, image and likeness agreement with new Syracuse basketball recruiting target Boogie Fland and his family. Because these discussions are ongoing, Weitsman declined to provide further specifics, including whether he has offered...
When Syracuse needed a spark, Jim Boeheim put 4 freshmen on the floor: ‘That’s never happened’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Down by 12 points with 12 minutes to go, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim looked at the team he had on the floor and saw something he had never seen before in 47 years of coaching. The Orange’s lineup featured four freshmen and a lone senior in...
Syracuse women’s basketball puts a scare in No. 7 Notre Dame, but Irish pull away for 72-56 win
Syracuse, N.Y. — In front of one of its largest crowds of the year, Syracuse battled Notre Dame tight for three quarters before the Irish pulled away for a 72-56 win Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. It was a familiar script for Syracuse. Just like last year,...
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6.
‘Yellowstone’ actor Cole Hauser attends Syracuse basketball game vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If the Syracuse Orange needs a roper, rancher, fixer or bruiser, it’ll have it tonight against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame as a guest of Syracuse super-fan Adam Weitsman.
How to watch Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Notre Dame | Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is on a hot streak as they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday, January 15 (1/15/2023) at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free...
Syracuse Basketball: Recruiting service has ‘Cuse in lead for 4-star guard
Elijah Moore from New York City, a lethal four-star shooting guard in the 2024 class, has Syracuse basketball among his five finalists and could make a college decision in the near future. A few days ago, the 6-foot-4 Moore disclosed a top five of the Orange, Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and...
Syracuse Athletics ranks 5th nationally after fall season in all-around sports competition
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse athletic department ranked fifth in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings after the fall season, the best fall performance by the school since 2015. The rankings, released on Thursday, are determined by the NCAA championship results in each sport and are an effort to create...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-73 victory at Boston College on Thursday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball at Boston College by The Post-Standard on...
How does Chris Bell’s rebounding numbers compare to past small forwards? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – History can provide a lot of lessons and plenty of perspective, too. That’s what we get in this week’s Mailbox as a reader asked me to delve into the record books to shed some light on an issue Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has brought up many times this season.
Liverpool junior gets hot in OT against West Genesee in rematch of boys basketball sectional final
Liverpool junior Andreo Ash scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the second half of Friday’s boys basketball rematch of last year’s Class AA sectional final against West Genesee.
Longtime Central New York girls basketball coach grabs 300th-career win in final season
Longtime New Hartford girls basketball coach Mike Callan notched his 300th career win on Friday night. The milestone win was reached after the Spartans topped Holland Patent 44-28 in a Tri-Valley League girls basketball contest.
Syracuse Crunch topple Phantoms, 5-2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch topped the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-2, tonight at PPL Center. The Crunch have recorded back-to-back wins and advance to 15-13-2-3 on the season. The team has also picked up the first win in the two-game season series against the Phantoms. Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
Some schools north of Syracuse report closings, delays: Friday, Jan. 13
Some schools are reporting delays or closings this morning due to weather-related concerns. Our information comes directly from school officials, school websites and news reports. We’ll continue to update the list as it changes. You can now click on any column heading to sort the information by that column.
Syracuse Crunch blow past Rocket, 7-3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch blew past the Laval Rocket, 7-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The win snaps a five-game skid for the Crunch and advances the team to 14-13-2-3 on the season. Syracuse is now 2-2-0-0 in the eight-game season series against Laval. Crunch...
Defending sectional champ Chittenango takes down Cazenovia in boys basketball matchup (66 photos)
Chittenango has been one of the best boys basketball teams in Section III this season after claiming the Class B sectional title a year ago.
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
