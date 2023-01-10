ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Notre Dame

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 78-73 victory vs. Notre Dame on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse unleashes press,...
Syracuse basketball gets a 2nd look at Notre Dame: 5 things to know

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange will play its first return game of the season as it hosts Notre Dame on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse and Notre Dame met in South Bend, Indiana, back on Dec. 3, with the Orange holding on for a 62-61 win that wasn’t decided until Dane Goodwin’s 3-point shot at the buzzer drew iron and bounced away.
Syracuse Basketball: Adam Weitsman discussing 7-figure NIL with 5-star

Businessman, philanthropist and top SU booster Adam Weitsman tells me that he is discussing a combined multi-year, seven-figure name, image and likeness agreement with new Syracuse basketball recruiting target Boogie Fland and his family. Because these discussions are ongoing, Weitsman declined to provide further specifics, including whether he has offered...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Boston College

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-73 victory at Boston College on Thursday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball at Boston College by The Post-Standard on...
Syracuse Crunch topple Phantoms, 5-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch topped the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-2, tonight at PPL Center. The Crunch have recorded back-to-back wins and advance to 15-13-2-3 on the season. The team has also picked up the first win in the two-game season series against the Phantoms. Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
Syracuse Crunch blow past Rocket, 7-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch blew past the Laval Rocket, 7-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The win snaps a five-game skid for the Crunch and advances the team to 14-13-2-3 on the season. Syracuse is now 2-2-0-0 in the eight-game season series against Laval. Crunch...
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
