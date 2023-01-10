Apple-Movies-Top-10
Movies US charts:
1. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
2. Knives Out
3. Ticket to Paradise
4. The Menu
5. The Woman King
6. Tár
7. Top Gun: Maverick
8. Triangle of Sadness
9. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
10. The Fabelmans
11. Prey for the Devil
12. Puss In Boots
13. Avatar
14. Where the Crawdads Sing
15. Nope
16. The Banshees of Inisherin
17. Violent Night
18. Devotion
19. Smile
20. Jurassic World Dominion
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Tár
2. The Fabelmans
3. Poker Face
4. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
5. Decision to Leave
6. Aftersun
7. Candy Land
8. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
9. Spoiler Alert
10. Pelé: Birth of a Legend
11. The Grand Budapest Hotel
12. Wind River (2017)
13. The Head Hunter
14. Missing 411: The UFO Connection
15. The Eternal Daughter
16. Soft & Quiet
17. Mad Dogs
18. Vengeance (2022)
19. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
20. Midsommar
