The Phillies and first baseman Rhys Hoskins have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $12M contract for 2023, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. Hoskins, 30 in March, has spent his entire career with the Phillies so far, having been drafted by them in 2014. He is now on the cusp of free agency, however, as this is his final season of club control. During 2023, he will cross six years of service time and qualify for the open market at the season’s end.

