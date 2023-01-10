JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Denver, Colorado was picked up in Ste. Genevieve County on a warrant out of Dallas County, Iowa. The patrol says 37-year-old David Alvarez Pau is charged with failure to appear on theft and forgery charges. He was being held without bond in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO