MSHP reports arrests
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 31-year-old St. Louis man is being held without bond in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail following his arrest in Ste. Genevieve County Friday afternoon at 4:57. The patrol says Joe L. Shields is charged with felony driving while revoked...
Man from Colorado arrested in Ste. Genevieve Co. on a warrant out of Iowa
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Denver, Colorado was picked up in Ste. Genevieve County on a warrant out of Dallas County, Iowa. The patrol says 37-year-old David Alvarez Pau is charged with failure to appear on theft and forgery charges. He was being held without bond in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail.
Sheriff Peters says he will not enforce HB 5471
CHESTER – Randolph County Sheriff Jarrod Peters issued a public statement today indicating he and his deputies will not be enforcing certain provisions of the newly passed Protect Illinois Communities Act. The law bans several types of firearms under the catch-all term “assault weapons.” The law allows persons who...
2023 Winter Heartland Blood Drive includes Perryville site
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The American Red Cross and KFVS12 are once again encouraging area blood donors to roll up a sleeve this winter at the annual KFVS12 Winter Heartland Blood Drive Jan. 19, 20 and 21 in Southeast Missouri and Southeast Illinois. For more than 20 years, the...
Sr. Ann Francis Gross, ASC
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 for 88-year-old Sr. Ann Frances Gross, ASC who passed away peacefully at 9:40 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community on the grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows near Belleville, Illinois. Sr....
Route 51 in Bollinger, Perry Counties reduced for drainage repairs
SIKESTON—Route 51 in Bollinger and Perry Counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform drainage repairs. This section of roadway is located from Route KK to Route 72 near Patton. Weather permitting, work will take place from Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Thursday, Jan....
Kimberly Fulmer named Memorial Hospital Employee of the Quarter
CHESTER – Memorial Hospital in Chester has announced Kimberly Fulmer is the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter. Brett Bollmann, CEO at Memorial Hospital made the announcement Monday. Fulmer, a Health Information Management Associate, has worked at Memorial Hospital for two years. When asked what she likes most about...
January 10 river Region Sports Wrap
PERRYVILLE – The 9-6 varsity St. Vincent Indians lost at Advance 71-58. St. Vincent led 22-19 after one, Advance led 37-33 at the half and Advance was up 49-43 after three. Advance outscored St. Vincent 22-15 in the fourth quarter for the final margin. Simon Unterreiner has 19 points,...
St. Agnes announces essay contest winners
BLOOMSDALE — St. Agnes Parish is congratulating St. Agnes Catholic School students who entered the Bloomsdale Knights of Columbus Council 1848 Essay Contests. This year’s essay theme was “How can you encourage others who have fallen away to return to Mass?”. The winners are:. 6th Grade-Logan Schilly.
MAC Trivia Night to be held January 27
PARK HILLS — Mineral Area College Foundation will hold its annual Trivia Night on Friday, January 27, in the Bob Sechrest Field House at Mineral Area College. Doors open at 6 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m. One of the best-attended trivia nights in the area, the MAC...
