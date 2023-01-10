Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Color Chattanooga Pink! Week kicks off throughout Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's time to think pink in Chattanooga. On Friday, Deputy Director of the Office of Community Health and Safety Dr. Geeta Maharaj presented a proclamation declaring January 14-21, 2023, as Color Chattanooga Pink! week. Representatives from FirstBank, the Color Chattanooga Pink! sponsor, CHI Memorial Foundation, and...
WTVCFOX
McKamey Animal Center searching for runaway dog
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — McKamey Animal Center (MAC) is on the lookout for a dog, named Sweet Pea, that escaped from them on Friday. In a Facebook post, McKamey Animal Center shared photos of the dog and stated that she is very smart and quick on her feet, which has made it difficult to catch her.
WTVCFOX
"Free Hearts" helps train families of incarcerated loved ones in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, TN. — A Tennessee statewide organization is helping families impacted by incarceration. Free Hearts traveled to Chattanooga this weekend and offered services to families with loved ones in Silverdale Detention Center. Desmond Brown says his brother DaQuarius Jay dealt with medical neglect at Silverdale Detention Center. It's not...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee advocates call for change with foster children facing lack of stable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — More than 900 foster children in Chattanooga are stuck in an unstable system. A new report reveals the state's instability rate is double the national average and has been increasing for years now. Friday we spoke to local experts about the state's plan to address the...
WTVCFOX
Records show Brainerd HS principal hired security guard who lied about criminal background
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Emails and documents we obtained show a third-party security guard accused of punching a Brainerd High School (BHS) student in the face last week was hired by the school's principal before first getting approval from Hamilton County Schools. Another revelation we discovered through additional documents: The...
WTVCFOX
"Silent Murders:" Families share concerns about Silverdale inmate medical neglect
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Family members of those behind bars in Hamilton County are leaning on each other Friday. They call it "the silent murders," a panel discussion where loved ones of inmates at Silverdale Detention Center shared concerns of medical neglect. The panel was held at Eastdale Village...
