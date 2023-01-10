ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Color Chattanooga Pink! Week kicks off throughout Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's time to think pink in Chattanooga. On Friday, Deputy Director of the Office of Community Health and Safety Dr. Geeta Maharaj presented a proclamation declaring January 14-21, 2023, as Color Chattanooga Pink! week. Representatives from FirstBank, the Color Chattanooga Pink! sponsor, CHI Memorial Foundation, and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
McKamey Animal Center searching for runaway dog

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — McKamey Animal Center (MAC) is on the lookout for a dog, named Sweet Pea, that escaped from them on Friday. In a Facebook post, McKamey Animal Center shared photos of the dog and stated that she is very smart and quick on her feet, which has made it difficult to catch her.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
"Free Hearts" helps train families of incarcerated loved ones in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, TN. — A Tennessee statewide organization is helping families impacted by incarceration. Free Hearts traveled to Chattanooga this weekend and offered services to families with loved ones in Silverdale Detention Center. Desmond Brown says his brother DaQuarius Jay dealt with medical neglect at Silverdale Detention Center. It's not...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

