Tennessee State

Washington Examiner

Actual diversity and inclusion were considered acts of hate in Hamline University art class

Hamline University fired a professor for showing two centuries-old paintings of the Prophet Muhammad during an online art class last semester because it was considered Islamophobic. So even willingly participating in diversity and inclusion is now considered bigotry. It all depends on the radical whims of indoctrinated masses on college campuses throughout the country. It's indicative of the utterly sycophantic toxic culture the Left has created.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Harper's Bazaar

The Women Making the Art World More Equitable Through Tech

While the recent collapse of the crypto landscape and subsequent NFT market crash have stoked widespread apprehension about the future of blockchain-driven technology, Jordan Huelskamp and Charlie Jarvis believe it’s the key to making the art world more equitable and transparent. The two entrepreneurs, who met as students at Stanford University, have each launched a digital platform that aims to revolutionize the art market in its own right, relying on tech to reform the sales and acquisitions processes for both artists and collectors alike.

