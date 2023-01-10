Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Washington Examiner
Actual diversity and inclusion were considered acts of hate in Hamline University art class
Hamline University fired a professor for showing two centuries-old paintings of the Prophet Muhammad during an online art class last semester because it was considered Islamophobic. So even willingly participating in diversity and inclusion is now considered bigotry. It all depends on the radical whims of indoctrinated masses on college campuses throughout the country. It's indicative of the utterly sycophantic toxic culture the Left has created.
Christopher Newport University expands mental health services for students
Christopher Newport University has added more mental health professionals to their staff, thanks to a grant from the Virginia Health Care Foundation.
Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva named Div. of Elementary & Secondary Ed. commissioner
Arkansas Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva is adding another title to his growing list of responsibilities for schools in the Natural State.
Prolific South Florida playwright’s ‘American Rhapsody’ gets world premiere at Zoetic Stage
Since writing his first-produced play, 1996’s “That Sound You Hear,” Michael McKeever has become a writer with a notably eclectic range and a prodigious drive.
Harper's Bazaar
The Women Making the Art World More Equitable Through Tech
While the recent collapse of the crypto landscape and subsequent NFT market crash have stoked widespread apprehension about the future of blockchain-driven technology, Jordan Huelskamp and Charlie Jarvis believe it’s the key to making the art world more equitable and transparent. The two entrepreneurs, who met as students at Stanford University, have each launched a digital platform that aims to revolutionize the art market in its own right, relying on tech to reform the sales and acquisitions processes for both artists and collectors alike.
Comments / 0