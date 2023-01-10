ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1/6 Men’s Varsity Basketball vs. North Brunswick

On Friday, January 6th, the varsity men’s basketball team played against the North Brunswick High School scorpions at home. Seniors Kevon Daniels and JJ Cobb tied for the top scorer, with 19 points scored each. “We came in as a team with really high energy,” said Daniels. “We played...
LELAND, NC
The Wrestling Senior Night

The match between West Brunswick and New Hanover ended with a clean win, 60-18. The JV winners are Austin Hill weight class 120, Nikolas Farris weight class 132. The varsity had ore that won starting with Leonel Rodriguez weight class 138, Cyrus Gregory in weight class 145. Treston Wiggins weight class 170, Wyatt Moster weight class 182, Nick Chirco weight class 220, Christian Hardy weight class heavy weight. The fastest match of the night was Treston Wiggins only lasting for 20 seconds.
SHALLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington National Weather Service looking for community weather observers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service in Wilmington needs your help collecting local weather observations. They are looking for volunteer Cooperative Weather Observers across southeastern NC and northeastern SC, especially in Pender, Bladen and Columbus Counties. Volunteers would be tasked with recording and reporting weather and climate...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title Electric Love listed in casting calls and filming permits. A casting call indicates that filming will take place until Feb. 17. Filming permits from the City of Wilmington list a crew of 120 people for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

‘Critical injuries’ reported in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical injuries” were reported Saturday night after a crash in Marion County, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Old Corner Court, according to Marion Fire Rescue. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least one person […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
Bladen Journal

Bladen County gains a centenarian

ELIZABETHTOWN — When I entered Whimsical Florist & Gifts on Sunday, the first thing that came to my mind was Prince. You know, the singer. The event space was covered in violet, from the decor to the flowers to the regal clothing of the attendees. I didn’t question my assumption at first. After all, Prince was an icon and Purple Rain would be a nice theme.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

