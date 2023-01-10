Read full article on original website
Related
wbhswestwind.net
1/6 Men’s Varsity Basketball vs. North Brunswick
On Friday, January 6th, the varsity men’s basketball team played against the North Brunswick High School scorpions at home. Seniors Kevon Daniels and JJ Cobb tied for the top scorer, with 19 points scored each. “We came in as a team with really high energy,” said Daniels. “We played...
wbhswestwind.net
The Wrestling Senior Night
The match between West Brunswick and New Hanover ended with a clean win, 60-18. The JV winners are Austin Hill weight class 120, Nikolas Farris weight class 132. The varsity had ore that won starting with Leonel Rodriguez weight class 138, Cyrus Gregory in weight class 145. Treston Wiggins weight class 170, Wyatt Moster weight class 182, Nick Chirco weight class 220, Christian Hardy weight class heavy weight. The fastest match of the night was Treston Wiggins only lasting for 20 seconds.
McFatten to coach Lumberton football
LUMBERTON — Dennis McFatten knows that the Lumberton football program isn’t going to be turned around at the snap of a finger. But
MLK events schedule in Fairmont, Lumberton
LUMBERTON — At least three events will be held next week to commemorate the life and legacy of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington National Weather Service looking for community weather observers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service in Wilmington needs your help collecting local weather observations. They are looking for volunteer Cooperative Weather Observers across southeastern NC and northeastern SC, especially in Pender, Bladen and Columbus Counties. Volunteers would be tasked with recording and reporting weather and climate...
WECT
Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title Electric Love listed in casting calls and filming permits. A casting call indicates that filming will take place until Feb. 17. Filming permits from the City of Wilmington list a crew of 120 people for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy places second in shooting competition
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy recently showed off his shooting skills in a competition. The Air Force 4th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance section hosted an excellence-in-competition pistol match at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base late last year.
wach.com
Viral tweet unites prayer warriors behind Horry Co. mom who suffered cardiac arrest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Grand Strand man is asking for prayers after his wife suffered a cardiac arrest early Sunday morning. Andrew and Alexis Prue were in Jacksonville, Florida, for a Tennessee Titans game, sharing photos of the exciting outing just hours before being hospitalized. "They put...
1 hurt after shooting reported Tuesday night at Little River apartment complex, police report says
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt but declined to go to the hospital Tuesday night after a reported shooting at a Little River area apartment complex, according to an Horry County police report. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to N. Horseshoe Road after getting a report of a shooting and […]
Conway police investigate after man shot in the foot at business on Church Street
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after a man was recently shot in his left foot at a business on Church Street. According to a police report, the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Church Street. Police talked to the man who gave conflicting accounts of the […]
WECT
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
1 hurt after ‘large fight,’ shooting outside 2 Socastee bars near Highway 17 Bypass
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Tuesday morning after a “large fight” and shooting outside two Horry County bars, according to police. A police report obtained by News13 says officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to the 4800 block of Highway 17 Bypass after getting reports of a large fight going […]
WECT
Lane closed during evening commute following two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Blvd.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Blvd. on Jan. 11 closed one of the lanes. While crews worked to clear the scene, traffic was being turned around on River Road coming from Shipyard, and traffic coming from south of Independence was being diverted. WECT...
WECT
Education activist says trespass notice from school district ‘is personal’
The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that it is looking for volunteers for its Grandparent Support Network (GSN) for the spring of 2023. The Healing Place treatment facility to open soon as construction wraps. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A 200-bed long-term treatment facility, The Healing Place, is almost...
1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was found with a gunshot wound after a shooting Monday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at about 10 p.m. at a home on Danny Drive in Marion County, the sheriff’s office said. The person shot was taken to the hospital by EMS with […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
‘Critical injuries’ reported in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical injuries” were reported Saturday night after a crash in Marion County, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Old Corner Court, according to Marion Fire Rescue. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least one person […]
WECT
Crews respond following early morning traffic incident at Market St., Gingerwood Drive intersection
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident was reported at the intersection of Gingerwood Drive and Market St. at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, according to New Hanover County authorities. According to a representative of the Wilmington Police Department, one individual was injured in the incident. Updates on the...
WECT
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about two missing teenagers in the Lake Waccamaw area. At the time, they had been last seen near the dam. On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had...
Bladen County gains a centenarian
ELIZABETHTOWN — When I entered Whimsical Florist & Gifts on Sunday, the first thing that came to my mind was Prince. You know, the singer. The event space was covered in violet, from the decor to the flowers to the regal clothing of the attendees. I didn’t question my assumption at first. After all, Prince was an icon and Purple Rain would be a nice theme.
Comments / 0