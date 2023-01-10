Read full article on original website
Miss Universe 2023 Judge Big Freedia Opens Pageant Singing High Notes With Dancing Beauty Queens & Sparkling Style
Big Freedia brought out big vocals on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana, to help open the 2023 Miss Universe pageant. The rapper, who served as a judge, performed as the Miss Universe contestants danced onstage. Hosts Olivia Culpo and Jennie Mai Jenkins also joined in by dancing alongside members of the audience. The time is now, we are LIVE! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/V8kmoHYaum — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023 As a New Orleans native, the “queen of twerk” was an apt choice for the vibrant introduction, which featured a jazz band, dancers dressed in Mardi Gras-style costumes and delegates twirling their pastel parasols. The bounce-music artist...
Irrelevant: A Hollywood Tragicom review – broad-brush contender story misses its mark
“Vivien fucking Leigh,” fumes Millie Grable as she marches into her Hollywood Boulevard office to escape that actor’s induction into the Walk of Fame across the road. She has reason to be angry. As a powerful agent to the stars – the gallery of headshots that line her office pays testimony to their A-list calibre – what she really wanted to do with her life was to be an actor. She got near the dream too, excelling at Rada alongside Leigh, although she tells us ruefully that “I was the pretty one, the talented one.”
