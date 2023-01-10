SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Freedom Caucus is issuing the following statement on the news current Republican Leader Jim Durkin will be resigning as a state legislator. “Leader Jim Durkin is offering all kinds of excuses as he leaves the General Assembly, but the truth is under his leadership our caucus is at its lowest point in membership in a very long time. Leader Durkin squandered money in the 2022 Primary to secure legislative candidates in open seats who were loyal to him and who were not necessarily the best fit for the districts in which they ran, and this proved to be a disastrous decision. We are in this mess not because of our principles but because of our leadership’ lack of commitment to our principles.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO