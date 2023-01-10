ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Tracee Ellis Ross Brings The Heat With The Launch Of The PATTERN Blow Dryer

By Darralynn Hutson
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
 5 days ago

Daughter of Detroit’s own legendary vocalist Diana Ross , Tracee Ellis Ross has a new beauty launch that’s already heating up social media . The Pattern Beauty founder and CEO announced Monday the release of her hair company’s first heat tool: a blow dryer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDV2W_0k9jKZiz00
PATTERN Beauty’s new hair brush tool.

Further playing on the brand’s dedication to creating space for the natural hair community to feel empowered, the Patten Blow Dryer was specifically designed for curls, coils and tight hair textures.

“I wanted The PATTERN Blow Dryer to function in a curl-conscious way that was professional grade yet easy to use,” Ross said in an Instagram post revealing the new launch. “And it’s soooo pretty.”

The hair label’s latest launch includes four attachments — a diffuser, wide-tooth comb, brush and concentrator nozzle. The brand states that it also provides faster drying with a long-lasting, durable, powerful professional motor that won’t leave heat damage on textured hair.

“It’s been a long time dream of mine to reframe our relationship with heat from a history of submission to a narrative of possibility,” said Ross. “Our curls, coils & tight textures can be anything we want them to be. So let’s play! I’m so excited to see the styles that you come up with!”

In addition to the launch of the Pattern Blow Dryer, the brand has unveiled a heat protectant and shine spray. The heat protectant works to guard curls, coils and tight textures from heat damage by providing thermal protection. Key ingredients include Crambe Abyssinica seed, sunflower and jojoba oil, which provide a non-greasy solution to stretched styles such as silk presses and blowouts.

Additionally, the shine spray, formulated with castor oil and plumeria flower extract, can be used as a finishing product to leave curls hydrated and radiant.

The post Tracee Ellis Ross Brings The Heat With The Launch Of The PATTERN Blow Dryer appeared first on BLAC Media .

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

831
Followers
580
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 20 years, BLAC has represented the many diverse and brilliant voices of the Black community, providing in-depth stories and ideas that resonate with our audience.

 https://blac.media

Comments / 0

Community Policy