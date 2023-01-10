Tracee Ellis Ross Brings The Heat With The Launch Of The PATTERN Blow Dryer

Daughter of Detroit’s own legendary vocalist Diana Ross , Tracee Ellis Ross has a new beauty launch that’s already heating up social media . The Pattern Beauty founder and CEO announced Monday the release of her hair company’s first heat tool: a blow dryer.

PATTERN Beauty’s new hair brush tool.

Further playing on the brand’s dedication to creating space for the natural hair community to feel empowered, the Patten Blow Dryer was specifically designed for curls, coils and tight hair textures.

“I wanted The PATTERN Blow Dryer to function in a curl-conscious way that was professional grade yet easy to use,” Ross said in an Instagram post revealing the new launch. “And it’s soooo pretty.”

The hair label’s latest launch includes four attachments — a diffuser, wide-tooth comb, brush and concentrator nozzle. The brand states that it also provides faster drying with a long-lasting, durable, powerful professional motor that won’t leave heat damage on textured hair.

“It’s been a long time dream of mine to reframe our relationship with heat from a history of submission to a narrative of possibility,” said Ross. “Our curls, coils & tight textures can be anything we want them to be. So let’s play! I’m so excited to see the styles that you come up with!”

In addition to the launch of the Pattern Blow Dryer, the brand has unveiled a heat protectant and shine spray. The heat protectant works to guard curls, coils and tight textures from heat damage by providing thermal protection. Key ingredients include Crambe Abyssinica seed, sunflower and jojoba oil, which provide a non-greasy solution to stretched styles such as silk presses and blowouts.

Additionally, the shine spray, formulated with castor oil and plumeria flower extract, can be used as a finishing product to leave curls hydrated and radiant.

